High school boys basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 10

The Hillcrest Huskies overcame the Stansbury Stallions with a significant 75-45 win. Hillcrest improves to 5-3 as Stansbury’s winless season continues at 0-7. Hillcrest’s Damani Wilkerson led the scoring with 22 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Zach Tanner with 17 points and two 3-pointers. Their command of the game solidified in the third quarter when they outscored the Stallions 22-15. On Stansbury’s side, Dylan Giles scored 10 points including two 3-pointers.

Region 17

American Leadership secured a win against St. Joseph 58-48, bringing their season record to an even (5-5), while St. Joseph slides to (2-5). Zachariah Swarnes led the Eagles with an impressive 25 points and Kannon Huntsman added 19 points including a 3-pointer. For the Jayhawks, Gavin Donovan posted 20 points with four 3-pointers, and Mikey McCrea tallied 13 points with three successful 3-pointers.

Nonregion

Nevada’s Spring Valley Grizzlies beat the Orem Tigers 71-60 in the Tarkanian Classic. The Grizzlies surged in the third quarter, putting up 26 points to outpace the Tigers (4-3). Tate Robinson stood out for the Tigers, scoring 20 points, including six from the arc, with two assists, rebounds, and steals each. Adding to the Tigers’ tally were Asher Young and Trey Hiatt, both recording 11 points, and Chance Dastrup who contributed five points and made 12 assists.

Nevada’s Shadow Ridge beat Judge Memorial Bulldogs, 63-57. Aaydan Saucedo delivered a standout performance for the Bulldogs (4-7) with 25 points, including six 3-pointers, while teammates JJ Apathjang contributed 11 points and Deniz Akbas added seven points with a 3-pointer of his own.

Nevada’s GV Christian Crusaders clinched a close victory over the Mount Vernon Patriots, 57-54. Andrew McMurdie led for the Patriots (1-7), recording 18 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists, while Gabe Jackson added nine points, with three of those from the arc. The Crusaders rallied in the third quarter, scoring 20 points to overcome the Patriots’ lead. Joao De Oliveira contributed significantly for Mount Vernon with 13 points, one 3-pointer, seven rebounds, and two assists. Payton Breeze also tallied eight points, two 3-pointers, and eight rebounds for the Patriots.

In a closely contested game, the Corner Canyon Chargers (5-7) edged out New Jersey’s Hudson Catholic Hawks 58-54 to take third place at the Kruel Classic. Isaac Neibaur led the Chargers’ attack with 14 points, including one 3-pointer. Bryton Valdez and Noah Bedinger each provided 12 points for the Chargers, with Valdez and Bedinger recording two and one 3-pointers respectively. The Hawks fought back in the third quarter but couldn’t sustain momentum into the fourth, resulting in a Chargers victory.

The Brighton Bengals (5-3) seized a definitive win against the Park City Miners (3-7), with a final score of 81-54. Bradley Easton led the Bengals with 19 points, which included three 3-pointers. Josh Mawhinney and Nash Matheson both recorded 14 points, contributing to the Bengals’ victory. For the Miners, Cameron Wilson topped the scoring with 15 points, followed by Luke Rice and Michael Zagan with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

In an overtime thriller, Nevada’s Faith Lutheran Crusaders edged out Juan Diego 68-63 in the Tarkanian Classic, with Juan Diego’s record moving to (3-4). Luke Meyer was the top performer for Juan Diego with 20 points, while Caden Fenger added 10 points with two 3-pointers. Crossing into overtime, Faith Lutheran managed to secure the win by outscoring Juan Diego 11-6 during the extra period.

The Skyridge Falcons (3-4) soared past the Kearns Cougars (2-6), culminating in a final score of 62-41. Jordan Kohler and Dane Housley anchored the Falcons, each scoring 12 points. For the Cougars, Anywan Kuang scored 17 points, but it wasn’t enough to change the tide for Kearns. Braxton England also contributed to the Kearns tally with nine points, two of which were 3-pointers.

The Cedar Valley Aviators handed the Timpanogos Timberwolves their first loss of the season in a hard-fought 60-54 win. Cedar Valley’s record now sits at 2-3, while Timpanogos falls to 9-1. Hunter Larson keyed the victory with 15 points, one 3-pointer, nine rebounds, and four assists for the Aviators, with significant support from Owen Bawden, who recorded 13 points, three rebounds, four blocks and an assist. A pivotal shift occurred in the third quarter, where Cedar Valley outscored Timpanogos 16-11, aiding in their eventual win. For Timpanogos, Jaxen McCuistion led with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jack Johnson contributed 12 points and two 3-pointers.

In an overtime showdown, Juab topped Payson 74-71, boosting their record to (6-2), while Payson sinks to (2-7). Austin Park led the charge for the Wasps with 25 points and a 3-pointer. Kanyon Mattinson contributed an additional 11 points to the win. For Payson, Joseph Wolfe scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers. The contest saw a tide change as Juab rallied with a 20-point third quarter, ultimately pushing the game into overtime where they outscored Payson 13-7.

New York’s Monsignor Scanlon Crusaders held off the Provo Bulldogs (5-4) for a 60-51 win. For the Bulldogs, Castagnetto topped the score sheet with 20 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by Carter who scored 19 points, two of which were 3-pointers. Despite their individual performances, the Bulldogs couldn’t match the scoring pace of the Crusaders.

In a thrilling double overtime match, Olympus defeated Bingham 87-83, advancing their season record to (6-1), while Bingham stumbles to (3-4). Dutch DowDell led the Titans with 31 points, including four 3-pointers, and Jordan Barnes chipped in with 22 points. The Miners’ Stockton Tueller scored 22 points with four 3-pointers, and Luke West added 21 points and another four 3-pointers. Bingham outscored Olympus 20-17 in the fourth to force overtime, but it was Olympus who ultimately prevailed in the second overtime with a 9-5 point advantage.

In a double overtime game, Layton Christian got a 61-57 win over California’s Oakland in the Tarkanian Classic. This win has improved the Eagles’ season record to (6-2). Tyrin Jones was the leading scorer with 15 points, and Albert Phillippe Ntungicimpaye added 10 points, including a 3-pointer. The Eagles showed resilience in the third quarter with 16 points to Oakland’s 9, and ultimately pulled through in double overtime where they outscored Oakland 12-8.

San Juan shrugged off Monticello with a commanding 81-31 win, propelling their record to 5-6 and Monticello falling to 2-6. The Broncos were led by RJ Dalley who registered 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Anthony Done who recorded 12 points. For the Buckaroos, Traken Lee and Mason Atwood each contributed eight points. The Broncos set the tone early, outscoring Monticello 19-9 in the first quarter and dominating the second quarter with 26 points.

In a closely contested encounter, Arizona’s Page Sand Devils edged out the Kanab Cowboys (5-4), ending the game with a score of 70-66. Tyree Stingley led the Sand Devils, scoring a massive 41 points, which included three 3-pointers. Joey Benally and Preston Ross added 11 and 6 points respectively to the tally. On the Cowboys side, Kyle Brown was the leading scorer with 21 points, followed by Cash Mortensen and Kale Glover who scored 16 and 12 points, each contributing two 3-pointers. Despite their efforts, the Cowboys fell short in the last quarter.

Morgan outmatched APA West Valley with a final score of 83-57, improving their record to (4-7), while the Eagles dropped to (6-5). Kolton Asay was the driving force for the Trojans with 25 points, drilling seven 3-pointers. His performance was complemented by Bracken Saunders and Jake Hansen, each scoring 18 and 17 points respectively. Sharmaarkay Mbwera led the Eagles’ effort with 12 points, including a 3-pointer.

The undefeated Layton Lancers (8-0) secured a 80-71 victory against the Westlake Thunder (3-7). Mekhi Martin stood out for the Lancers, scoring 19 points and sinking three from outside the arc. KJ Miller and Sam Romer supported the score with 17 and 13 points respectively. While facing defeat, Jace Adams turned in an impressive performance for the Thunder, tallying a game-high 28 points.

the Cottonwood Colts edged out the Jordan Beetdiggers 60-57, moving their record to an even (6-5) as Jordan fell to (2-6). John Rosevear of Cottonwood led with 17 points and a 3-pointer, while Tengis Bayasgalan added 12 points with two 3-pointers. For Jordan, Trent Benson managed 14 points, with four successful 3-pointers, and was closely followed by Jacob Thomsen and Ayden Doyle each with 10 points. A strong third quarter, where Cottonwood outscored Jordan 16-12, proved crucial in the win.

Copper Hills pulled off a 65-56 victory against West Jordan to even their record at 5-5, and deepening West Jordan’s struggle to 1-7. Isaiah Reiser led the Grizzlies with 22 points, one 3-pointer, a rebound, five assists, and a block, while teammate Jacob Curtis added 18 points, five rebounds, and four steals. A key turn in the game came in the third quarter, where they outscored the Jagaurs 23-8. For West Jordan, Colton Blackham stood out with 22 points, including three 3-pointers and Carter Dorenbosch contributed 12 points with two 3-pointers.

Weber Warriors (8-1) notched a definitive 72-56 win over the Northridge Knights (1-7). Malachi Spencer led the scoring drive for the Warriors, recording 20 points, followed by Hunter Schenck who tallied 12 points, four of which were 3-pointers. For the Knights, Josh Kitchen scored the highest with 16 points, two from the arc, while Bentley Whitear managed 13 points including three 3-pointers.

