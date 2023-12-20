Facebook Twitter
Utah State Aggies football: 2024 signing class (+live updates, video)

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
AP23248743531874.jpg

Utah State head coach Blake Anderson watches from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Charlie Neibergall, AP

The early signing period has arrived which means players in the 2024 class can now sign with their chosen schools.

The Utah State Aggies have recruited both the high school and junior college ranks throughout the season, securing commitments from notable prospects from across the country and at home in Utah.

Check back throughout the day to see which prospects have officially signed with Utah State football.

EJ Fisk Jr.

DB — East Central Community College, Decatur, Mississippi.

5-foot-11, 170 pounds.

★★★ — 247 Sports.

★★★ — On3 Sports.

Unrated — Rivals.

  • Rated the 57th-best JUCO prospect, per 247 Sports, and the eighth best junior college cornerback prospect.
  • Played 17 total games at the junior college level, at East Central CC and Northeast Mississippi CC and racked up 46 tackles, including three tackles for loss, an interception, and six pass breakups.
  • Has two years of eligibility remaining.
  • Chose the Aggies over offers from Temple, Tennessee-Martin, and Troy State.

