Utah State Aggies football: 2024 signing class (+live updates, video)

The early signing period has arrived which means players in the 2024 class can now sign with their chosen schools.
The Utah State Aggies have recruited both the high school and junior college ranks throughout the season, securing commitments from notable prospects from across the country and at home in Utah.
Check back throughout the day to see which prospects have officially signed with Utah State football.
EJ Fisk Jr.
🏔 Welcome to Cache Valley 🏔 @EjFisk4 #HurdEmUp24 🤘 | #NSD24 pic.twitter.com/3sbaV6q0Ha— USU Football (@USUFootball) December 20, 2023
DB — East Central Community College, Decatur, Mississippi.
5-foot-11, 170 pounds.
★★★ — 247 Sports.
★★★ — On3 Sports.
Unrated — Rivals.
- Rated the 57th-best JUCO prospect, per 247 Sports, and the eighth best junior college cornerback prospect.
- Played 17 total games at the junior college level, at East Central CC and Northeast Mississippi CC and racked up 46 tackles, including three tackles for loss, an interception, and six pass breakups.
- Has two years of eligibility remaining.
- Chose the Aggies over offers from Temple, Tennessee-Martin, and Troy State.