Utah State Aggies football: 2024 signing class (+live updates, video)

The early signing period has arrived which means players in the 2024 class can now sign with their chosen schools.

The Utah State Aggies have recruited both the high school and junior college ranks throughout the season, securing commitments from notable prospects from across the country and at home in Utah.

Check back throughout the day to see which prospects have officially signed with Utah State football.

EJ Fisk Jr.

DB — East Central Community College, Decatur, Mississippi.

5-foot-11, 170 pounds.

★★★ — 247 Sports.

★★★ — On3 Sports.

Unrated — Rivals.

