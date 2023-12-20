Prized receiver Tei Nacua has announced his college commitment

Another Nacua is heading to BYU.

Timpview High School wide receiver Tei Nacua announced his commitment to the Cougars during Wednesday’s signing day festivities, joining his older brothers Isaiah, Kai, Samson and Puka in donning the royal blue.

“I want to thank my Father in heaven, my mother and siblings for creating a path for me to continue playing football and further my education at the next level continuing the dream my father started with my older siblings not realizing that us younger boys would follow the legacy,” Nacua shared in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Can’t wait to see y’all in (LaVell Edwards Stadium).”

Nacua — rated a three-star talent by 247Sports and the No. 20 overall recruit in Utah — caught 66 passes for 974 yards and nine touchdowns for the Thunderbirds in 2023. He chose BYU over competing offers from Utah, San Diego State and Washington State, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Nacua comes from a rich receiving bloodline.

His older brother Puka starred at BYU from 2021-22 and is currently breaking rookie records with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, while Samson played at both BYU and Utah from 2017-21, totaling 103 catches and 14 touchdowns.

Another brother, Kai, was one of the most talented safeties in Cougars program history and has spent time in the NFL with several different organizations.