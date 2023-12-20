High school girls basketball: Wednesday night roundup

Region 10

In a match where lead changes were frequent, the Jordan Beetdiggers (2-7) narrowly managed a 33-29 win against the Cottonwood Colts (4-4). The Beetdiggers’ Kenzie Colunga led the scoring with 9 points, including one 3-pointer. Although the Colts’ scoring was paced by Carley Caton with 9 points, it was not enough to surpass the solid second quarter lead created by the Beetdiggers.

Region 12

The Juab Wasps (8-3) defeated the South Summit Wildcats (7-2), 49-32. The Wasps secured their lead in the second quarter and sustained it for the rest of the game. Ava Cuff was a strong force for the Wasps, scoring 17 points. From the Wildcats, Emma Broadbent topped the scoring with 13 points. Both teams benefitted from three-point scores with Mariah Bowen and Ruby Clegg for the Wildcats and Lucy Richards, Emmy Lovell and Addison Hyatt for the Wasps contributing to the tally.

Region 20

In an exciting overtime game, Milford Tigers (5-4) narrowly defeated the Bryce Valley Mustangs (3-3), 35-32. Tayleah Spaulding of Milford emerged as the top scorer with 18 points. Bryce Valley’s scoring was distributed more evenly with both Cashae Tebbs and Alexandra Rauba tallying eight points each. Alycia Sedillo and Grace Leech netted one 3-pointer each for their respective teams.

The Panguitch Bobcats (7-2) overpowered the Valley Buffaloes (4-6), finishing with a decisive 71-42 win. The Bobcats’ victory was largely due to a powerful performance by Tabetha Henrie, who scored 28 points, followed by Mallory Henri with 15 points. From the Buffaloes, Lindsey Franklin led with 11 points. Maci Frandsen contributed two 3-pointers to the Bobcats’ tally, while Lindsey Franklin, Rachel Cox, and Lydia Cox each added one 3-pointer for the Buffaloes.

In basketball action, Wayne Badgers (8-2) secured a 45-31 win over Escalante Moquis (3-6). Raegyn Blackburn of the Badgers led the scoring with 11 points, including one 3-pointer, followed by AJ Vandyke with 10 points, while for the Moquis, Mazee Dunton was the top scorer with 13 points. A notable lead in the final quarter sealed the victory for the Badgers.

Nonregion

Maintaining their undefeated season, Copper Hills (11-0) overpowered Navajo Prep, 58-32. Establishing a robust lead in the first half, the Grizzlies asserted their competitive edge, with Ellie Taylor and Ayla Marston propelling the team with 22 and 13 points respectively. On the Navajo Prep (0-2) side, Aniya Johnson led with thirteen points, including two 3-pointers.

The Lone Peak Knights (5-5) dominated the court in the Nike Tournament of Champions, defeating Xavier College Prep with a resounding 59-28 score. Shawnee Nordstrom led the Knights with 14 points and two 3-pointers, and Kennedy Woolston notched 11 points with three 3-pointers. The Knights’ firm lead was amplified by a strong fourth-quarter performance, producing a 21-point run to ensure the victory.

Birmingham, Calif. (1-0) bested Desert Hills (4-4) 58-42 at the Tarkanian Classic. A strong first quarter by Birmingham set a significant advantage that Desert Hills struggled to overcome. Ashtin Hansen scored 15 points and Hannah Heaton added 12 points for the Thunder, but this was not enough to bridge the gap.

Ridgeline (8-2) outpaced West (6-2) in a decisive 60-34 win at the Tarkanian Classic, led by commanding performances from Emilee Skinner, who tallied 24 points and 8 rebounds, and Elise Livingston, who added 18 points. West’s leading score was Kylee Falatea, contributing eight points.

Box Elder (6-2) triumphed over Bear River (2-6) in a dominating 55-21 victory. The Bees’ Olivia Godfrey and Ashlyn Wight sparked the offense, scoring 17 and 12 points each, with both players adding three 3-pointers apiece. The Bears struggled to keep pace, with Marley Tisdole scoring a team-high six points. Despite Bear River’s efforts, Box Elder took an early lead, strengthening their position in the second quarter with a 15-point surge that cemented their commanding win.

In a game that saw a strong comeback, the Altamont Longhorns (1-4) clinched their first win of the season against the Rockwell Marshals (5-5), 44-31. The Longhorns, despite trailing in the first quarter, rallied in the final quarter to seal the victory. C Rigby and McConku topped Altamont’s scoring with 14 points each. For the Marshals, Kiaya Bond led the scoring with 16 points, nearly half of the team’s total score.

The Duchesne Eagles (8-3) claimed a 45-33 win over Tabiona Tigers (8-2). Kira Grant led the Eagles with 17 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Chezney Farnsworth who tacked on an additional 10 points. Sicily Fabrizio was the top scorer for the Tigers, recording 13 points with one 3-pointer. The Eagles managed to widen their lead with an impressive fourth quarter performance.

The Timpview Thunderbirds (7-2) secured a narrow victory over the Lehi Pioneers (6-5) with a final score of 50-46. Leah Atuaia stood out for the Thunderbirds, scoring 21 points including three 3-pointers, while Lina Ballin added 12. Addy Scrivner was the game’s top scorer with 25 points, which included four 3-pointers for the Pioneers, but her standout performance wasn’t enough to edge out the competition. Sammi Love also contributed 11 points and three 3-pointers for Lehi.

The Timpanogos Timberwolves (3-8) pulled off a solid win over the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-9) with a final score of 44-29. Alex Thorup led the Timberwolves with 14 points and three 3-pointers, complemented by Ella Maddox who added 12 points and two 3-pointers. For the Soaring Eagle, Ella Sabit stood out with 14 points and three 3-pointers in her own right. The Timberwolves extended their lead with a 13-point outburst in the final quarter, ensuring their victory.

Pleasant Grove Vikings (8-2) clinched a high-scoring 82-62 victory over Herriman Mustangs (3-4). The Vikings were led by an impressive performance from Tabi Clark, who scored a massive 30 points, including five 3-pointers. Amber Cook also contributed notably with 19 points and four 3-pointers, helping extend their lead, especially in the decisive second and third quarters. Despite Brittea Byrqe’s admirable efforts scoring 16 points for the Mustangs, they could not bridge the 20-point gap.

Stansbury Stallions (1-6) bagged their first victory of the season, emerging victorious against the Hillcrest Huskies (0-10) with a score of 53-21. The Stallions’ attack was led by Allie Proctor, who scored 12 points, followed by BrynLeigh Jones with 11 points, including one 3-pointer, and Addi Hansen chipping in 10 points. Despite efforts from Dayana Mulamba, Emily Mandel, and Addison Back, who all scored five points for the Huskies, they were held scoreless in the final quarter resulting in a Stallions win.

Sky View Bobcats (5-3) pulled off a 58-49 victory against visiting Soda Springs, Idaho Cardinals. The Bobcats were led by Makena Smart with 15 points and Claire Fischer who managed to chip in 14 points, hitting one 3-pointer. The Bobcats showed off their depth with seven different players scoring during the game, providing a consistent offensive surge that kept Soda Springs Cardinals at bay.

Overcoming a first-quarter deficit, Wasatch Wasps (9-1) managed to eke out a 59-53 victory over Judge Memorial Bulldogs (6-3). Ashley Garner was pivotal to the Wasps’, mustering 25 points in a stellar performance. Teammate Peyton Benkhe also contributed a significant 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Despite 24 points from Esther Analjok, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep pace, especially in the face of the Wasps’ 22-point surge in the final quarter.

Mountain Crest Mustangs (4-7) dominated Weber Warriors (3-7) for the 56-33 victory on Wednesday night. Leading by two at the half, Mountain Crest dominated the third quarter with a 23-4 edge to run away with the win. Kali Jones shone the brightest for the Mustangs, scoring a remarkable 34 points, while Abby Sayer led the Warriors with a 12 point contribution.

The Tooele Buffaloes (4-3) handily defeated the APA West Valley Eagles (0-5) 46-16. Taking command in the first and third quarters, the Buffaloes significantly outscored the Eagles. Standout player Kennedy Searle of Tooele led the scoreboard with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and teammate Josie Kennedy contributed another 10 points. The highest scorer for the Eagles was Jimena Cortes with six points.

Concluding the SoCal Swish Tournament, Draper APA Eagles (9-3) walked away with a decisive 61-51 victory over the Kankakee, Ill. Kays. Samantha Kartchner led the Eagles with a whopping 27 points, while Aaliyah Baldwin added 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. Jazmin Moctezuma also contributed with 12 points, including four 3-pointers. An impressive third-quarter performance saw the Eagles secure a robust lead that they never relinquished.

The Skyridge Falcons (7-1) displayed dominance in their game against the Granger Lancers (2-7), taking a decisive 69-23 victory. Merceius Mili led the Falcons’ scoring with 16 points, followed closely by Sadie Buttars with 11. For the Lancers, Haylie Harper scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, representing almost half of the team’s total score. Kayah Perkins, Jada Smith, and Lily Grant each added a single 3-pointer to the Falcons’ tally.

