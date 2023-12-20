10 best international cities to visit in 2024

A recent study from Euromonitor International named New York City the eighth best city destination of 2023 and placed another city in the United States, Los Angeles, in the top 20.

The study ranked cities around the world based on a variety of metrics to determine the quality of tourism, sustainability, technological growth, economic success and safety.

As tourism recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, overtourism represents a growing challenge, and researchers focused on how the different cities are preserving cultural heritage, limiting excess visitors and implementing other sustainable tourism strategies.

Several cities are new to the list this year, including another U.S. city: Washington, D.C., which came in at No. 48.

Here are the top 10 cities in the list.

Top 10 cities of 2023

1. Paris, France

The City of Light is a prime travel destination and has been at the top of this list in previous years. Of course, you have to visit key landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe, but make sure to set aside time to visit one of the many incredible museums in the city — the Paris Museum Pass will grant you entrance into the Louvre, Orangerie, Versailles and more.

2. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

This rapidly growing Middle Eastern city is home to a variety of new attractions and developments, including the Burj Khalifa, the tallest structure in the world, and the Dubai Mall, one of the world’s largest shopping malls. You can also admire historical sites in Al Bastakiya, the city’s oldest district.

3. Madrid, Spain

Spain’s capital city is also the most populated, meaning there is no shortage of exciting events and attractions to visit. Visit the Museo del Prado art museum, learn about Spanish history at the Royal Palace and stroll along Retiro Park. Madrid is known for its culinary scene, so be sure to try something new at each meal.

4. Tokyo, Japan

This year is the first time Tokyo has made it into the top 10, and the study attributes its success to improved tourism infrastructure, eased pandemic regulations and the weakened value of the yen. Tokyo offers both modern and ancient attractions, such as the Tokyo Skytree — the tallest building in the country — and the Senso-Ji Temple, the city’s oldest Buddhist temple.

5. Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Amsterdam is known for its beautiful maze of canals and biking paths and is home to the Van Gogh Museum, home to the largest collection of the painter’s work. The city has been taking steps to combat overtourism, but it can still be quite crowded. To escape the crowds, try taking a day trip to a smaller nearby city like Volendam or Zaandam.

6. Berlin, Germany

This European city has become a center for art and culture. You can see the Holocaust Memorial and the ruins of the Berlin Wall to learn about the city’s divided history, and visit the Brandenburg Gate and the five museums on Museum Island to learn about its reunification and hope for the future.

7. Rome, Italy

The Italian capital is home to relics of the ancient Roman empire, including the famed Colosseum, Roman Forum and the Theatre of Pompey, where Caesar was assassinated. Newer structures such as the Pantheon and Spanish Steps are still breathtaking, and Roman delicacies like pizza, pasta and gelato make this city an essential travel destination.

8. New York, New York in the U.S.

The Big Apple is an exciting destination for travelers from around the world and is truly an international city, with people from all countries and cultures calling it home. Museums like the Metropolitan Museum of Art offer a glimpse into some of those cultures, and monuments like the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island serve as symbols of liberty and the “American dream.”

9. Barcelona, Spain

The second Spanish city on the list, Barcelona, is very different from Madrid. It’s the cosmopolitan capital of the region of Catalonia. Its most well-known destinations are buildings by famed architect Antonio Gaudi, such as the Sagrada Familia cathedral and the beautiful Park Güell, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

10. London, United Kingdom

The capital of the United Kingdom has an ancient history, which visitors can explore at places like the Tower of London, the location of several infamous executions and the home of the Crown Jewels, or at one of the city’s several royal palaces. It’s also home to several renowned museums, including the National Gallery and the British Museum.

Cities 11-20 of 2023:

11. Singapore.

12. Munich, Germany.

13. Milan, Italy.

14. Seoul, South Korea.

15. Dublin, Ireland.

16. Osaka, Japan.

17. Hong Kong.

18. Vienna, Austria.

19. Los Angeles, United States.

20. Lisbon, Portugal.