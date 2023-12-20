Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 20, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

Jazz 116, Cavaliers 124: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Jazz 116, Cavaliers 124: Inside the numbers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter goes to the basket against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter goes to the basket against Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

AP

CLEVELAND — The Utah Jazz fell to 10-18 on the season with a 124-116 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Wednesday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Sam Merrill, the former Utah State University standout, scored a career-high 27 points for the Cavaliers, hitting 8 of 14 from 3-point range.

Worst performance: Usually when Ochai Agbaji has a low scoring game, there are a lot of things he does that don’t show up in the box score, particularly on the defensive end. But on Wednesday night Agbaji got caught making some bad decisions and being a liability when he was out of position, and that was on top of only hitting a single 3-pointer.

3: The Jazz were only trailing by single digits in the last few minutes of the game, but then they committed three fouls in a span of 23 seconds, putting the Cavs in the bonus and playing at more of a disadvantage through the final possessions.

26: The Jazz’s old habit of allowing points off turnovers reared its ugly head on Wednesday and they allowed Cleveland to capitalize on their 16 miscues for 26 points.

11: Talen Horton-Tucker had a career-high tying 11 assists.

Best of the best: Merrill was coming off a career night, having scored 19 points in a Cavs win over the Rockets on Monday. This all comes after racking up nearly as many DNPs this season as he has games played.

Worst of the worst: Agbaji was unfortunately one of the main defenders on Merrill early on in the game and failed to close out hard enough on a few of Merrill’s first open looks, which allowed the Utah native to get into a good rhythm en route to a career night.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
A guide to watching NBA games this Christmas
Collin Sexton is playing the way Will Hardy has always thought he could
Jazz 125, Nets 108: Inside the numbers
The never-ending energy of Collin Sexton
Keegan Murray put on a historic performance and the Jazz helped him do it
Kings 125, Jazz 104: Inside the numbers