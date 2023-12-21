Video: Listen to Bon Jovi’s new Christmas song, ‘Christmas isn’t Christmas’

As the band Bon Jovi approaches its 40-year anniversary in 2024, it seems to be mellowing out. Bon Jovi’s new Christmas song, “Christmas Isn’t Christmas,” is a nostalgic ballad.

The “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” music video, posted on YouTube at the beginning of December, features Bon Jovi’s most recent touring band: Jon Bon Jovi himself, David Bryan, Tico Torres, Hugh McDonald, Phil X, Everett Bradley and John Shanks.

Jon Bon Jovi sings in a bar decorated for Christmas, “Oh, it’s a beautiful day / We’ll give thanks and we’ll pray / For every blessing and the dreams that came true / Oh, it’s a beautiful night / But I can’t wait for first light / That’s when the sky will shine a different kind of blue / This year, Christmas isn’t Christmas without you.”

The singer explained in an interview about the song: “‘Christmas Isn’t Christmas’ is a song that I wrote about family. The sentiment that Christmas really isn’t Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people. I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas,” per UDiscoverMusic.

This song was written several years ago when Bon Jovi’s parents were sick and couldn’t gather for the holidays, he said.

The lead singer posted on social media, “It was a tough day in the house. My dad and mom had both taken ill, and I wrote this as a gift to my parents and my children,” according to 99.9 The Buzz.

Over the years, Jon Bon Jovi has released several covers of Christmas songs. For example, in 1992, he released a cover of “Please Come Home for Christmas,” and in 2001 he recorded a version of “Blue Christmas.”

“Christmas Isn’t Christmas” is the first Christmas song the band has done together.

