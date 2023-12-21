Toyota is recalling 1 million cars in the U.S. because the front passenger air bags may not deploy properly in a crash, increasing the risk of injury to riders.

The recall involves certain 2020-2022 Toyota and Lexus models, the company said Wednesday.

The vehicles have Occupant Classification System sensors in the front passenger seat that could have been improperly manufactured, causing a short circuit, according to Toyota. This would not allow the air bag system to properly classify the occupant’s weight, and the air bag may not deploy as designed in certain crashes.

Toyota and Lexus dealers will inspect the sensors, and, if necessary, replace them at no cost to owners, according to the carmaker. Toyota will notify customers by the middle of February.

Toyota owners who think their car might be included in the recall can call 1-800-331-4331 for details. For Lexus vehicles, owners can call 1-800-255-3987 for more information.

What Toyota cars are being recalled?

More Toyota recalls

In November, Toyota recalled more than 1.8 million 2013-2018 RAV4 models because some of their batteries pose a fire risk.

Some replacement 12-volt batteries of the size specified for the vehicles have smaller top dimensions than others. If a small-top battery is used for replacement and the hold-down clamp is not tightened correctly, the battery could move when the vehicle is driven with forceful turns. The movement could cause the positive battery terminal to contact the hold-down clamp and short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire, according to Toyota.

The company said in November that it was preparing a remedy. When available, Toyota dealers will replace the battery hold-down clamp, battery tray and positive terminal cover with improved ones at no cost to owners. Toyota was to notify vehicle owners by late December 2023.

In August, the car manufacturer recalled roughly 168,000 pickup trucks due to potential fire risk.

The company recalled 2022 and 2023 model year Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles because the plastic fuel tube could move and rub against a brake line, causing a fuel leak and increasing the risk of fire.

At the time, it was Toyota’s largest recall of the year.

In October, Toyota expanded a recall of 2023 Toyota Corolla, Corolla Cross, Corolla Cross hybrid, Highlander, Highlander hybrid and Tacoma vehicles to 153,000.

According to the company, the spiral cable assembly in the steering column may lose its electrical connection on the circuit controlling the driver’s airbag. If this occurs, the airbag warning light will illuminate, and the driver’s airbag may not deploy in a crash, increasing the risk of injury to the driver.

Combined with the November and December notices, Toyota has recalled more than 3 million vehicles in the past few months.

What are the safest vehicles to drive?

Several Toyota and Lexus models made the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety list of safest vehicles on the road for 2023, including Prius, Camry, Sienna and Tundra.

The annual list of cars with top scores in crash tests and other safety evaluations is growing, with further additions since the February 2023 release, per Consumer Reports. Still, the list is shorter than in previous years because the tests are getting tougher.

Fifty-one cars qualify for the highest rating, a Top Safety Pick+ award, for the 2023 model year. Another 25 cars qualify for the Top Safety Pick award this year. That’s down from 101 vehicles last year and 90 in 2021.