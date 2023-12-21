Jazz 119, Pistons 111: Inside the numbers

DETROIT — The Utah Jazz improved to 11-18 on the season with a win 119-111 win over the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Kelly Olynyk knew he was going to need to be more aggressive on Thursday night, and he scored a team-high 27 points to lead the shorthanded Jazz.

Worst performance: Bojan Bogdanovic averages upwards of 20 points for the Pistons and they were going to need that kind of game from him if they were going to get a win, but he scored just eight points and went 3-of-12 overall from the field.

6: Olynyk was the highest scorer for the Jazz, but there were many who stepped up. Six scored in double figures and every player who took the court for the Jazz contributed to the final score.

15: The Jazz didn’t just rely on their offense in order to get the win. They competed on the defensive end and grabbed 15 steals, forced 21 turnovers and scored 27 points off turnovers.

25: The Pistons have now lost 25 straight games and are 2-26 on the season.

Best of the best: Olynyk didn’t shy away from facilitating despite the need for him to score more points. He also had six assists and an impressive four steals to go with his 27 points.

Worst of the worst: The record for most consecutive losses in a single season is 26 and the Pistons are dangerously close to beating a record that nobody wants to beat.