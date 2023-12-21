Has Puka Nacua been replaced on the Rams by Shohei Ohtani?

Former BYU Cougars receiver Puka Nacua has had a remarkable rookie season in the NFL, going from a fifth-round draft choice by the Los Angeles Rams to being one of the most productive wideouts in the entire league and on pace to break several rookie receiving records.

But is Nacua getting replaced by new $700 million man Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers?

On Thursday night prior to the Rams’ game against the New Orleans Saints in Los Angeles, NFL Network’s Andrew Sicilliano posted a picture on social media of Ohtani at the game holding up a No. 17 Rams jersey with his name on the back of it.

Ohtani, of course, has worn No. 17 throughout his Major League Baseball career and will do so with the Dodgers, but same goes for Nacua with the Rams.

Is drama about to unfold???

Not likely, although perhaps Nacua can use this opportunity to get something from Ohtani in return for letting him be an honorary No. 17 with the Rams.

Last week, Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, who has worn No. 17 but will be giving it to Ohtani and will now wear No. 99, told reporters, “Oh, there’s a list, but no comment,” when asked what Ohtani was giving him in return for the number.

