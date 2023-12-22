Utah vs. Northwestern: How to watch, listen to or stream the Las Vegas Bowl

Utah (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) vs. Northwestern (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten)

Kickoff: Saturday, 5:30 p.m. MST.

Venue: Allegiant Stadium.

TV: ABC.

Livestream: WatchESPN.com

Radio: ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM.

Series: Northwestern leads 2-1.

Weather: Indoor stadium.

The trends

For Utah: The Utes are 1-2 in their last three contests, losing against Washington and Arizona before beating Colorado in the regular-season finale.

For Northwestern: The Wildcats have won their last three games after starting the season 4-5, defeating Wisconsin, Purdue and Illinois to close the regular season.

What to watch for

Utah’s starting safeties, Cole Bishop and Sione Vaki, have declared for the NFL draft and will not play in the Las Vegas Bowl. Nate Ritchie and Johnathan Hall, who are perhaps Utah’s future at the position, will start at safety for the Utes on Saturday.

Ritchie has a good amount of starting experience — he started all five games for the 2020 team and has started two games this season — while Hall will be making his first-ever collegiate start.

Ritchie played 154 snaps at safety this year, third among Utah’s safeties, and has 15 tackles and a sack, while Hall has has played 55 snaps this season at safety, totaling 14 tackles.

The two will be tested by Northwestern quarterback Ben Bryant, who has thrown for 1,585 yards 11 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games this season, plus receivers Cam Johnson and Bryce Kirtz. Johnson has hauled in 50 catches for 684 yards and five touchdowns, while Bryant has caught 44 balls for 633 yards and four scores.

“I’ve just been trying to do all I can just to prepare myself so I can play for the team, so I can help the team out as best I can,” Ritchie said about starting in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Xander Mueller (34) runs on the field during the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Evanston, Ill. Kamil Krzaczynski, Associated Press

Key player

Xander Mueller, Northwestern linebacker: Half of Northwestern’s productive linebacker duo, Mueller has been one of the most impactful players on the Wildcats’ defense, which is allowing 23.8 points per game.

The senior has 102 tackles (10.5 for loss), five sacks, three interceptions and two pass breakups, while fellow senior linebacker Bryce Gallagher leads the team in tackles with 110 (four for loss), while adding a sack, an interception, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Quotable

“Elated to be here and proud of our team. I know both teams faced a lot of adversity this year in their own way and proud of our guys for being able to get to where we are right now.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“Coach Wittingham, the Utah program is a program that I’ve admired from the far for a long, long time. I’ve talked about their program and recruiting about being a model of what it can look like moving forward in the rapidly changing landscape of college football, of creating a sustainable program that’s built off of team football, built off of physicality, fundamentals.” — Northwestern coach David Braun

Next up

Utah: Season over.

Northwestern: Season over.

Utah schedule