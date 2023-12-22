Roseanne Barr talks about ‘Mormons’ and the ‘mysteries of history’ with Tucker Carlson

On a recent Roseanne Barr podcast, Tucker Carlson and Roseanne Barr discussed ancient “mounds” in Missouri, and Carlson referred to Latter-day Saint beliefs about ancient America, saying, “I’ve certainly spent a lot of my life making fun of that, but I’m gonna stop.”

The two began discussing subjects in history that still mystify some scholars. Carlson continued, “Here in North America, there are certain archeological ruins, say in the state of Missouri, that were not built by the descendants of the current Native American Indians, we know that. They are a mile long. A mile long. In Missouri now.”

He continued: “Like I’ve never heard any of this in schools, it’s all totally real. It’s on Wikipedia.”

Barr asked, “What does it look like?”

“It’s a mound,” Carlson explained. “You know, 50 feet high or something — I’m guessing on that. So there is an overwhelming, well there’s proof, that there were massive population centers in North America long before 1492. So, what?”

Barr chimed in and said, “Well the Mormons have the Book of Mormon, and they say that was the history of those people.”

Carlson added, “Yeah, the 10 lost tribes of Israel came to the United States. I’ve certainly spent a lot of my life making fun of that, but I’m gonna stop.”

Carlson didn’t elaborate on which specific mounds he was referencing, but it’s well-known Missouri and other surrounding states contain ancient mound structures. The Big Mound monument outside St. Louis reads, “This boulder stands near the site of the great Indian mound, leveled in about 1870, which gave the city of St. Louis the name ‘Mound City.’”

Monks Mound in Illinois is considered among the largest known pre-Colombian mounds standing nearly 100 feet high and more than nine times as long.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believe the Book of Mormon contains ancient prophets’ writings and gives “an account of God’s dealings with the peoples who lived anciently on the American continent,” according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Barr grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, in a Jewish family. She once explained her childhood faith by saying, “Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning I was a Jew; Sunday afternoon, Tuesday afternoon, and Wednesday afternoon we were Mormons,” per Jewish Virtual Library.

Carlson described himself as Episcopalian during a speech he gave before leaving Fox News that was published on YouTube by The Heritage Foundation.

“Why is nobody interested in it?” Carlson continued on Barr’s podcast. “If you’re NBC News, like why don’t you do a nightly segment on all of the mysteries of history.”