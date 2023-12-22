Video: Watch President Biden show Mariah Carey the White House Christmas decorations

Mariah Carey and her two children came to the White House this week to look at the Christmas decorations. President Joe Biden posted a video of meeting her on X on Wednesday, and it’s already gotten over 2.9 million views.

The video begins with Biden greeting Carey. He says, “Hello, Mariah, how are you?” She shakes his hand with a smile and says, “Hello, sir.”

The president says, “I’m a fan,” and Carey responds, “I’m a fan.”

Then pulling out his phone, Biden says, “I just want you to know ...” and he starts playing “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

As the music plays, he takes the pop star and her 12-year-old twins on a tour to see the White House Christmas decorations.

On Instagram, Carey posted several photos from the experience. She said, “Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer! 🎄❄️☃️”

Carey also made a trip to the Library of Congress while in Washington, D.C. Earlier in 2023, her hit song “was inducted into the recording registry, earning a forever home in the Library as part of the country’s official heritage in music and sound recordings,” per the Library of Congress.