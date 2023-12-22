Facebook Twitter
New York Jets head coach shares Zach Wilson injury update

Wilson, a BYU product, exited the Jets’ Dec. 17 game against the Miami Dolphins with a head injury

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks down at the field during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) looks down at the field during game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Doug Murray, Associated Press

Zach Wilson’s Christmas weekend plans no longer include playing football.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced Friday that Wilson, who has been dealing with concussion symptoms this week after leaving the Jets’ Sunday game in the first half with a head injury, won’t take the field when the team faces the Washington Commanders on Christmas Eve.

Instead, quarterback Trevor Siemian will get the start and Brett Rypien will serve as his backup.

That means that Aaron Rodgers also won’t be available to play, which isn’t a surprise given what the quarterback shared during his latest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Related

Rodgers said Tuesday that he needs more time to recover from tearing his Achilles and does not plan to return to NFL action this season, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“If I was 100% today, I’d be pushing to play,” Rodgers said. “But the fact is, I’m not.”

Wilson, on the other hand, has a chance to play again once he clears the concussion protocol. He’s had an up-and-down season so far, but put together what was likely the best game of his career earlier this month against the Houston Texans.

After taking on the Commanders this Sunday, the Jets next play Thursday, Dec. 28, against the Cleveland Browns.

