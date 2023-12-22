Santa can legally enter the U.S. this Christmas, per USDA permit

On Thursday, the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service made sure Santa will have zero issues getting “through or over” the U.S. border at any location this Christmas.

A transit permit was issued to “Mr. S. Nicholas Claus of the North Pole” by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to make sure border patrol doesn’t give his reindeer any issues from 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to Christmas morning at 6 a.m.

Jenny Lester Moffitt, under secretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said in a statement that the “USDA is delighted to grant Mr. Claus and his reindeer a special permit to enter the United States, ensuring a seamless journey for the joy they bring each holiday season.”

She added, “We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Claus and recognize the vital role of U.S. milk and cookies in fueling his festive flight.”

The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said it conducted an examination of Claus’ reindeer to make sure they were healthy. The group noted that one reindeer had an abnormally bright nose, but “while bright, (it) was normal for him and not a concern.”

The organization added that it stands prepared to check the reindeer on Christmas Eve to ensure they’re safe.

“The reindeer will arrive pulling a wooden sleigh with jingling bells attached, filled with brightly wrapped gifts. Port personnel will clean and disinfect the runners and underside of the sleigh at the time of entry. They will also conduct a short visual inspection of the reindeer,” Thursday’s announcement said.

Related The Christmas I forgot one of my kids

Mr. S. Nicholas Claus gave his own statement to the department.

“It’s important that Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc. take all the right steps and precautions to protect against the potential introduction of pests and diseases,” he said. “I appreciate USDA’s assistance every year as we gear up for our big night.”

Business Insider explained last week that millions of letters get sent to Santa from children in United States each year. Claus has a big job to do in the next couple of days, but the U.S. is trying to make his load a little easier by ensuring he won’t get caught up in any border-crossing complications.

