Last-minute stocking stuffer ideas for everyone in your family

There are only a few days left until Christmas morning, and time for shopping is starting to run out.

But if you haven’t bought your stocking stuffers yet, don’t worry, you’re not alone. It’s not uncommon for my friends and family to find themselves buying stocking stuffers on Christmas Eve.

Field Agent published a study in 2014 examining what gifts are most common to find in stockings.

The study showed that “79% of parents will fill these stockings with candy, while 73% will buy small toys. Arts, crafts and creative items came in third with 51% of parents planning to buy crayons, stickers, stationery items, etc.”

Looking more closely at what kind of candy parents bought their children, Field Agent found that 81% bought chocolate, 46% bought soft/chewy candy and 44% bought hard candy.

If you’re looking for some new ideas on what to fill your loved one’s stockings with, here are lists for every person in your family.

Most of these can be found at your local Walmart or Target or at a nearby mall.

General:

Candy treats, like peppermint Hershey’s kisses.

Socks.

Gift cards.

Mints.

Office supplies, such as nice pens, markers or pencils.

Journals.

Chapstick.

Brushes or combs.

Card games.

Portable chargers.

Air Tag or Tiles.

For Mom:

Candles.

Chocolate.

Korean face masks.

Lip gloss.

Tea towels.

Perfume.

Necklaces, bracelets or earrings.

For Dad:

For teenagers:

Thread wallets.

Lip gloss.

Snacks.

Sports equipment, like a baseball glove.

Pocket knife.

Shower speaker.

Mini disco ball lights.

Animal versions of cable protectors.

Mini fairy lights or light strips.

Lip sleeping mask.

For children: