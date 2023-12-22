Facebook Twitter
What Utah will wear for the Las Vegas Bowl

The uniform should look pretty familiar to Utah fans

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Utah linebacker Sione Fotu (12) during an NCAA college football game against Arizona on Nov. 18, 2023.

Utah linebacker Sione Fotu during a game against Arizona on Nov. 18, 2023, in Tucson, Ariz. The Utes meet Northwestern on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Rick Scuteri, Associated Press

Utah football has chosen a classic uniform combination for Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl.

Players will wear red helmets, white jerseys and red pants for the game against Northwestern, the team announced Friday on social media.

The helmet has a white strip down the center, while the uniform and pants have a red, white and black stripe on the sleeves and side, respectively.

Utah wore the same jersey and helmet during its Nov. 18 game at Arizona. Then, they were paired with white pants.

Perhaps more notable than the uniform is the player wearing it in Utah football’s announcement.

The post features running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, who has been the subject of transfer rumors this month.

Jackson, a former quarterback, did travel to Las Vegas with the team and is listed as RB1 on the depth chart released by Utah on Monday, according to Joe Coles, who covers the team for the Deseret News.

Former Utah players confirmed to have entered the transfer portal include quarterback Bryson Barnes, quarterback Nate Johnson and wide receiver Mikey Matthews. Barnes will play for the Utes on Saturday despite his plan to leave after the season, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The Las Vegas Bowl will kick off at 5:30 p.m. MST on Saturday on ABC.

