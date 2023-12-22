Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 22, 2023 | 
BYU Football Sports BYU Cougars

Linebacker Ben Bywater to return to BYU for 2024

Bywater was BYU’s leading tackler in 2021-22 but was limited to four games in 2023 due to injury

By Jackson Payne
SHARE Linebacker Ben Bywater to return to BYU for 2024
BYU linebacker Ben Bywater tries to sack Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson at Razorback Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A key piece of BYU’s defense is coming back for 2024.

Linebacker Ben Bywater will return to the Cougars for his final season of eligibility, he announced in an Instagram post Friday afternoon.

After leading the team in tackles in both 2021 and 2022, Bywater was once again atop BYU’s tackling leaderboard with 32 after four games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Kansas on Sept. 23. He had previously played all of 2022 with a torn labrum.

Bywater has appeared in 36 total games with 22 starts since arriving in the program in 2019, racking up 247 tackles with three sacks and three interceptions. The Olympus High product was named defensive MVP of BYU’s 24-23 New Mexico Bowl victory over SMU in 2022, where he made 11 tackles and snagged a 76-yard pick six.

Related

The Cougars linebacking corps has already been depleted with the departures of top 2023 tacklers Max Tooley and AJ Vongphachanh, so Bywater’s decision to return is a major win for Jay Hill and his staff.

The sixth-year senior will lead a position group comprised of young talents in Harrison Taggart and Siale Esera, along with some solid additions from BYU’s signing day class earlier this week.

Next Up In BYU sports
Who’s staying, who’s leaving, who’s incoming for BYU football? Tracking 2024 decisions
New York Jets head coach shares Zach Wilson injury update
Puka Nacua’s career night brought him one step closer to making more history
Is Puka Nacua on pace to break these NFL rookie single-season receiving records?
Has Puka Nacua been replaced on the Rams by Shohei Ohtani?
These NFL backup quarterbacks have put on a show in 2023