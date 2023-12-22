Church of Jesus ChristFaithHow Apostles are called — and a look back at the calls of the current 15 ApostlesNo balloting, no set timetables for filling a vacancy in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; a call comes by revelation to the Prophet and President of the ChurchPublished: Dec 22, 2023, 7:42 p.m. MSTView CommentsSharePresident Russell M. Nelson, bottom right, and other church leaders raise their hands to sustain members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the Saturday afternoon session of the 188th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News By Church News