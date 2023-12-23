Facebook Twitter
Sunday, December 24, 2023 | 
What Utah thought of the in-helmet communication system in Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl featured in-helmet communication and tablets to review plays, just like in the NFL. Here’s what Utah coach Kyle Whittingham thought of it.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the game from the sideline as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

It’s something that’s been implemented in the NFL for nearly 30 years, and on Saturday night, it was used in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Both Utah and Northwestern were part of a test run that featured in-helmet communication and the use of tablets on the sideline, just like the pros.

The in-helmet communication system, which is allowed in one player’s helmet on both offense and defense, was first used in the NFL in 1994, when coaches were able to communicate with quarterbacks through the radio system.

Fourteen years later, in 2008, the league also granted radio access to one defensive player.

Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger first reported that the Las Vegas Bowl would be using the communication system.

While other bowl games have used the helmet communication system before, Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl marked the first time that the tablet system was used in conjunction with the in-helmet radio.

The NFL implemented the use of tablets in 2014, which are used by coaches to review plays with players on the sideline.

The Las Vegas Bowl used similar technology.

Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes got the play calls through the radio in Saturday, and linebacker Karene Reid was the primary player that communicated with the coaches through the radio technology on defense.

“Used them both (tablet and in-helmet communication) and I thought it went very well, especially the tablet part of it,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

“We didn’t have any chance to work with the tablets in practice. We did with the communication and the headsets and we thought that was a big positive as well.”

In-helmet communication is especially pertinent right now in the wake of the alleged Michigan sign-stealing scandal. If the radio system is implemented in college football the way it is in the NFL, there would be no — or far fewer — signs to steal.

merlin_3011875.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) reacts in pain after a hit as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 59
merlin_3011799.jpg

A Utah Utes fan takes photos as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 59
merlin_3011797.jpg

Utah Utes Sidney Mbanasor and other players gets ready as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 59
merlin_3011795.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham talks with a couple of the officials as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 59
merlin_3011793.jpg

Utah Utes players run onto the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 59
merlin_3011791.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) warms up as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 59
merlin_3011789.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, walks the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 59
merlin_3011787.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) warms up as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 59
merlin_3011785.jpg

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Jaylen Pate (41) watches warmups as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 59
merlin_3011783.jpg

Utah Utes cheerleaders pose for photos as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 59
merlin_3011781.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) and other players run onto the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 59
merlin_3011779.jpg

Utah Utes gather on the field as they and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 59
merlin_3011777.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) warms up as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 59
merlin_3011775.jpg

Utah Utes offensive lineman Kolinu’u Faaiu (61) and Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) hug as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 59
merlin_3011773.jpg

Utah Utes cheerleaders talk and laugh as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 59
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 59
merlin_3011769.jpg

Fans get set as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 59
merlin_3011767.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) makes a catch as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 59
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) walks off the field after being sacked as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 59
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) reaches out to take the punt as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Evan Smith (22) defends as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 59
merlin_3011803.jpg

Utah Utes cheerleaders perform during a timeout as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 59
merlin_3011801.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) can’t hold onto the ball as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 59
merlin_3011883.jpg

Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Cam Johnson (14) stretches out as he tries to make a catch with Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) defending as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 59
merlin_3011881.jpg

Utah players try to block an extra point as they and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 59
merlin_3011879.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) tries to avoid Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 59
merlin_3011877.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) gets ready for the hit by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Bryce Gallagher (32) as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 59
merlin_3011873.jpg

Utah fans watch the game as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 59
merlin_3011871.jpg

Northwestern Wildcats players celebrate their win over Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 59
merlin_3011869.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) leaves the field as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 59
merlin_3011867.jpg

A Utah Utes fan looks up at the scoreboard as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 59
merlin_3011865.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) winds up for a long pass that was intercepted as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 59
merlin_3011863.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) looks to stiff arm Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Rod Heard II (24) as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
32 of 59
merlin_3011861.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) brings down Northwestern Wildcats running back Joseph Himon II (20) as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
33 of 59
merlin_3011859.jpg

Utah Utes cheerleaders and fans stand in honor of late players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
34 of 59
merlin_3011857.jpg

Reggie Russell and Scott Nielson pose for a photo before Utah and Northwestern playing in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
35 of 59
merlin_3011855.jpg

Utah Utes players and fans stand in honor of late players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
36 of 59
merlin_3011853.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) scores a touchdown with Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Jaheem Joseph (3) hanging onto his foot as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
37 of 59
merlin_3011851.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
38 of 59
merlin_3011849.jpg

Utah Utes players and coaches sing their fight song after losing the Northwestern in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
39 of 59
merlin_3011847.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Emery Simmons (18) shows some emotion after Utah lost to Northwestern in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
40 of 59
merlin_3011845.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) watches the game from the sideline as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
41 of 59
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) is sacked by Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Carmine Bastone (90) as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
42 of 59
merlin_3011841.jpg

Utah Utes fans talk as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
43 of 59
merlin_3011839.jpg

A cameraman works the game dressed as a reindeer as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
44 of 59
merlin_3011837.jpg

Utah Utes fans dance as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
45 of 59
merlin_3011835.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) has his helmet torn off by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Xander Mueller (34) as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
46 of 59
merlin_3011833.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) is hit by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Xander Mueller (34) Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
47 of 59
merlin_3011831.jpg

Utah Utes fans stand in honor of late players Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
48 of 59
merlin_3011829.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) gets up after his helmet was torn off by Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Xander Mueller (34) as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
49 of 59
merlin_3011827.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) tries to pass as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
50 of 59
merlin_3011825.jpg

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) celebrates after a run as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
51 of 59
merlin_3011823.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Munir McClain (4) falls after being hit as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
52 of 59
merlin_3011821.jpg

Utah Utes fans cheer after a touchdown as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
53 of 59
merlin_3011819.jpg

Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Rod Heard II (24) as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
54 of 59
merlin_3011817.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) dumps a pass over the line as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
55 of 59
merlin_3011815.jpg

Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Kenny Soares Jr. (35) brings down Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
56 of 59
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the game from the sideline as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
57 of 59
merlin_3011811.jpg

A Utah fan watches the game as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
58 of 59
merlin_3011809.jpg

A Utah fan watches the game as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023. Northwestern won 14-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
59 of 59
“I’m hoping they adopt it next year because it makes so much sense, and all the sign stealing and the things you read about, all that crap would be out the window with the communication if they go to that,” Whittingham said, adding later that he felt “very confident” that college football would implement the in-helmet communication system in the future.

Northwestern coach David Braun said his staff wastes “hours” on creating signs that are hard to steal, which would be fixed if college football implements helmet communication going forward.

“All the things that we navigate as student-athletes, as coaches, recruiting, and when you’re wasting hours on logistics of how to appropriately signal things in because you’re concerned about your signals getting stolen, we can fix all of this by going to NFL model and getting that communication in the helmet,” Braun said.

The Big Ten Coach of the Year is a little less sure about video on the tablets. The NFL uses still shots on the tablets, while Saturday’s bowl game used video.

As far as helmet communication goes, though, Braun says that it’s “critical” that it’s implemented in college football moving forward.

“I think we should model our processes moving forward as much like the NFL as possible,” Braun said.

