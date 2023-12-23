Jazz 126, Raptors 119: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz improved to 12-18 on the season with a 126-119 come-from-behind victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Best performance: Jordan Clarkson returned from missing six consecutive games (nine total because of the injury) due to a strained hamstring and came off the bench to score 30 points on 11 of 22 shooting. He hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range, was a perfect 4 of 4 from the free throw line and dished out six assists in the Jazz’s comeback win.

Worst performance: Early on it seemed that Jakob Poeltl was going to have a pretty big impact on the game, but that turned out not to be true. He went 1 of 4 and had just two points and four rebounds.

17: The Jazz came back from trailing by as many as 17 to the Raptors.

13: Kris Dunn dished out a season-high 13 assists to go with eight points.

41-21: The Jazz outscored the Raptors 41-21 in the fourth quarter, with Clarkson scoring 16 of his 30 points during that frame alone.

Best of the best: Clarkson wasn’t the only Jazz man who had a 30 piece. Lauri Markkanen also added 30 points, his first such game since Nov. 19.

Worst of the worst: Scottie Barnes had 24 first-half points against the Jazz but was held to just eight in the second half. Not having his production in the second half really hurt the Raptors.