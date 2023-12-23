Watch Jamaal Williams buy groceries for unsuspecting shoppers

It’s the season of giving, and in that vein, former BYU Cougars running back Jamaal Williams, now of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, recently purchased groceries for some unsuspecting shoppers.

A video shared on social media by the Saints on Saturday showed Williams go to a Rouses Market (a chain of grocery stores in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi) and approach people to tell them he was going to pay for their groceries.

The first customer the video showed Williams approach was already at the register, and Williams told her, “I want you to go ahead and go get some more stuff if you want. It’s up to you.”

The video then cuts to Williams jogging to get some turkeys for the woman.

“Where’s them turkeys at?,” Williams asks in the most Williams of fashion. “Turkeys! Gobble gobble! Gobble gobble! Where is that turkey? Where that turkey at?”

After finally finding the turkeys, Williams picked up two and then said, “Let’s get one more” and picked up a third.

“Just love doing great things,” he said as he made his way back to the register.

The woman thanked Williams and said she would feed the homeless with the extra food.

On to Customer No. 2, Williams (again in the most Williams fashion) approached a woman and said, “Excuse me, beautiful. I just wanted to give you a gift card. Fifty dollars on here for the store just to help out for the holidays.”

Williams then complimented the woman’s outfit, including a T-shirt that said, “Best aunt ever.”

Said Williams as the woman began crying and hugging him, “That’s beautiful. Appreciate you.”

The video then cuts to Williams embracing a man and saying, “Thank you for your service. Appreciate you.”

Williams then took off a jersey of his (with just his number but not his name) that he was wearing, signed it and gave it to the man, and they posed for a photo.

The video closes with Williams saying, “I appreciate Rouses for having me. Happy holidays. Y’all have a great one.”

In his first season with the Saints and seventh in the NFL, Williams has played in 11 games and rushed for 222 yards on 73 carries.