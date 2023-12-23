Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 23, 2023 | 
Utah Football College Football Sports

3 takeaways from Utah’s loss to Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl

The Utes have lost five straight bowl games after falling in a defensive struggle

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE 3 takeaways from Utah’s loss to Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) walks off the field after being sacked as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) walks off the field after being sacked as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A defensive struggle ended in Utah’s fifth straight bowl loss on Saturday as the Utes fell 14-7 to Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from a loss that dropped the Utes to 8-5:

Related

Utah’s offense had a forgettable night

For quarterback Bryson Barnes, one of the heroes against USC and Florida earlier this season who entered the NCAA transfer portal but chose to play in the bowl, it was a long night.

Barnes completed just 8 of 13 passes for 55 yards and threw two first-half interceptions. At halftime, he had thrown for 10 yards and had a 10.5 QB rating. He also had minus-2 rushing yards on 16 carries as Northwestern sacked him five times.

Utah turned the ball over three times, including a Jaylon Glover fumble in the third quarter, and put up only 211 yards of total offense.

The Utes managed to tie the game early in the fourth when they drove 60 yards in eight plays and Micah Bernard scored on a 6-yard run but they just never got on track offensively. 

The Utes were 5 of 15 on third down and failed to convert two critical fourth downs in the fourth quarter, the last of which ended their final drive when Barnes’ pass on fourth-and-3 was knocked away.

merlin_3011799.jpg

A Utah Utes fan takes photos as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 21
merlin_3011797.jpg

Utah Utes Sidney Mbanasor and other players gets ready as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 21
merlin_3011795.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham talks with a couple of the officials as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 21
merlin_3011793.jpg

Utah Utes players run onto the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 21
merlin_3011791.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) warms up as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 21
merlin_3011789.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, walks the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 21
merlin_3011787.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) warms up as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 21
merlin_3011785.jpg

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Jaylen Pate (41) watches warmups as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 21
merlin_3011783.jpg

Utah Utes cheerleaders pose for photos as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 21
merlin_3011781.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) and other players run onto the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 21
merlin_3011779.jpg

Utah Utes gather on the field as they and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 21
merlin_3011777.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) warms up as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 21
merlin_3011775.jpg

Utah Utes offensive lineman Kolinu’u Faaiu (61) and Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) hug as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 21
merlin_3011773.jpg

Utah Utes cheerleaders talk and laugh as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 21
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 21
merlin_3011769.jpg

Fans get set as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 21
merlin_3011767.jpg

Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) makes a catch as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 21
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) walks off the field after being sacked as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) walks off the field after being sacked as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 21
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) reaches out to take the punt as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Evan Smith (22) defends as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) reaches out to take the punt as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Evan Smith (22) defends as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 21
merlin_3011803.jpg

Utah Utes cheerleaders perform during a timeout as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 21
merlin_3011801.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) can’t hold onto the ball as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 21
merlin_3011799.jpg
merlin_3011797.jpg
merlin_3011795.jpg
merlin_3011793.jpg
merlin_3011791.jpg
merlin_3011789.jpg
merlin_3011787.jpg
merlin_3011785.jpg
merlin_3011783.jpg
merlin_3011781.jpg
merlin_3011779.jpg
merlin_3011777.jpg
merlin_3011775.jpg
merlin_3011773.jpg
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks the field as Utah and Northwestern prepare to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.
merlin_3011769.jpg
merlin_3011767.jpg
Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) walks off the field after being sacked as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) reaches out to take the punt as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Evan Smith (22) defends as Utah and Northwestern play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.
merlin_3011803.jpg
merlin_3011801.jpg

Utah’s defense did make some plays, but not the ones it needed late

Utah gave up 291 yards to Northwestern and never trailed by more than a score thanks to its defense. 

The Utes made a goal-line stand in the second quarter after Barnes’ second interception — and a long return — gave Northwestern possession inside the Utah 10.

Utah also held after Northwestern recovered a fumble in Utes territory in the third quarter — Utah’s D allowed only one yard and forced a Wildcats punt.

On Northwestern’s final two drives, though, the Wildcats made the plays to win.

After Ben Bryant returned to the game after going through concussion protocol, he completed a 34-yard pass to a diving A.J. Henning, setting up the game-winner — an impressive 19-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Kirtz with 6:19 to play to put Northwestern ahead 14-7.

After Utah’s failed fourth-down attempt with 1:55 to play, Bryant — who threw for 222 yards and two scores — picked up 10 yards on the ground on a third-and-7, allowing Northwestern to run out the clock.

A long and frustrating season is now over

Injuries defined much of the 2023 season for Utah. Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe were forced to miss the entire year and various ailments caused both sides of the ball to deal with a long list of missing players.

Utah was also down guys such as Sione Vaki and Cole Bishop in the bowl game after both safeties declared for the NFL draft, and had several players enter the transfer portal.

On Saturday, all of that left an already shorthanded Utah team digging even deeper into its lineup, and the Utes simply didn’t have the horses to make enough plays for a win.

The ray of hope is that Rising has announced he will return for the 2024 season, giving something for Utah fans to watch for as the program enters the Big 12 next year.

Next Up In U of U sports
Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 14-7 loss to Northwestern in the Las Vegas Bowl
Utah vs. Northwestern: How to watch, listen to or stream the Las Vegas Bowl
3 things we learned about Utah women’s basketball during nonconference play
After transfer portal and recruiting whirlwind, it’s finally time to play football
What Utah will wear for the Las Vegas Bowl
How defense set tone for Utah women’s basketball in preseason finale