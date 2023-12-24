“Then the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you: You will find a Babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.’”

Hang out the mistletoe. Deck the halls with boughs of holly. Roast the chestnuts on an open fire. As you decorate your mantel and home with shiny tinsel, beautiful poinsettias, twinkling lights, fragrant wreaths and story-filled ornaments, make sure you also adorn your heart with hope and love. These are two of the greatest gifts given to us with the birth of Jesus Christ.

As Mary and Joseph traveled to Bethlehem, they found that there were no rooms available at the inn — they were temporarily unhoused. However, it was through the innkeeper’s compassionate heart that he provided what he could offer at the time — a stable, which did not include a crib, cradle or bassinet, but an animal’s feeding trough, which would serve as Jesus’s first bed.

The King of King and Lord of Lords, who deserved to be in the finest temple with breath-taking ornamentation and grand appointments, was born in a barn. Quietly. Humbly. Gently.

The kindness of the innkeeper symbolizes how important it is for us to make space for others — literally, virtually and metaphorically. When we respond to the needs of others, we should consider it an invitation to expectancy. When we find ourselves inclined to say “no,” we should find a way to say “yes.” Like the innkeeper, we may not know the impact of our assistance, but we can believe it will be the beginning of something good.

It is because every one of us is flawed, blemished, traumatized or wounded, that we all need someone who, without judgment, will guide us to healing. We need someone to help us through the rough patches, challenges, broken hearts, abandonment, loss; the “why did this happen to me?” experiences, the times when the world doesn’t make sense.

We need someone who will save us from ourselves when we lash out or are unkind, vindictive, impatient; when we mistreat others, don’t apologize and don’t ask for forgiveness. We need someone we can go to when we are weak, vulnerable, alone, desperate and out of earthly options. We need someone to whom we can confess our faults, clear our conscience and lay down our burdens. We need someone who can wipe the slate clean, give us another chance and grant unmerited favor. That someone is Jesus Christ, whose promises provide hope and a renewed life.

“God so loved the world that He gave us His only begotten son” — Jesus Christ — to provide answers, direction, healing, protection, forgiveness, mercy, redemption, peace, hope and love. Jesus, who is also called Immanuel, which means “God with us,” is always with us whether we call on him or not. He is with all of us. He is equally available to the poor as he is to the wealthy. He does not discriminate in bestowing blessings. That’s the good news —the good tidings that the angels announced thousands of years ago has not dissipated or waned.

Jesus Christ is omnipresent — meaning that he is present everywhere at the same time. He is omniscient — meaning that he knows all, even before we could ask or imagine it. He is omnipotent — meaning that he has unlimited power. His love for us is unconditional, unchanging and unending.

Shopping for gifts is fun. Unwrapping gifts is more fun. The spirit of Christmas is about giving of oneself, providing whatever we can offer and sharing good news. As we celebrate this Christmas holiday, remember that Jesus is the reason for this season and the greatest gift to all of humanity.

The Rev. Theresa A. Dear is a national board member of the NAACP and a Deseret News contributor.