Micah Bernard’s emotional return

After missing 11 games this season, Micah Bernard was back in action on Saturday in the Las Vegas Bowl.

An off-the-field injury kept the Utah running back out of every game this year aside from the season-opening win against Florida, but he got healthy in time to take the field against Northwestern.

“It was amazing. It was a blessing. I take the positive out of this. We lost the game. Nobody likes losing I hate losing, but just to be out there playing again after three long months, I’m blessed,” Bernard said. “I’m thankful. I’m happy with the way I came out. Only three weeks of practice. Wish it could have gone the other way, but this is a win for me.”

Ja’Quinden Jackson and Jaylon Glover got the bulk of the carries in the first half as Utah eased Bernard back in, but after Jackson left the game in the second quarter due to injury, Bernard shouldered more of the load. The junior running back carried the ball nine times for a total of 31 yards and a touchdown in the 14-7 loss.

“It was great to see him back out there. He’s been through a lot this season, obviously not with us, but off the field, getting healthy and getting back to the point where he can play. We were extremely excited when we got the word that he was going to be available in this game. He did some good things,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Bernard scored the only touchdown of the game for Utah, which was set up by an 18-yard pass from Bryson Barnes to Munir McClain that got the ball to the Northwestern nine-yard line.

“I’m just hoping coach leave me in. I’m like, this is what I’ve been waiting for. Like I said, long three months. I’m like, if I get in the end zone, I’m going to go crazy,” Bernard said.

Utah left Bernard in the game, and after Barnes rushed for three yards, Bernard’s number was called in the huddle.

Bernard took the handoff, Utah’s offensive line opened the best hole it had all game, and Bernard cut back and exploded through the opening for a six-yard touchdown run.

He let out a yell in the end zone, releasing the pent-up frustration from being on the sideline all season.

“I just felt everything release off my shoulders,” Bernard said.

When he got to the sideline, he hugged running back Charlie Vincent, and the tears started pouring out.

“When I got to the sideline it just all came out. The tears was flowing. It just felt good to be able to come back and get a touchdown in my first game back,” Bernard said.

It was about the only positive moment for the Utes offensively in a game that featured plenty of poor play on the offensive side of the ball.

“We wasn’t getting the right looks we wanted, we wasn’t executing enough. Coach always say the plays are the plays, but it’s the players that make the plays, so we got to make the plays as players and we didn’t do that starting off in the first quarter,” Bernard said.

Some good news came out of Saturday for Utah fans, as Whittingham confirmed that Bernard would return for the 2024 season.

“We’re excited he’s coming back next year as well and he’s going to be part of what we do next year and an integral part of what we do next year. He brings a lot to the table,” Whittingham said.

