Lauri Markkanen’s comedic Christmas tradition

Holiday traditions cover a huge spectrum. Depending on religious beliefs, cultural affiliation, things that are passed down through family and friends and everything in between, traditions can be influenced by almost anything.

Some people watch “Home Alone” around the holidays, some people might watch “Die Hard,” some watch “Elf.” But I bet you’ve never met anyone with a Christmas tradition like Lauri Markkanen.

“I always watch ‘Borat,’ does that count as a Christmas movie?” Markkanen asked with a smile when asked about his holiday traditions.

Of course, as a father, he also watches some more kid-friendly stuff and said that his little ones love “The Grinch.” He also prefers a real tree rather than a fake one because the smell and vibe make everything more cozy around the holidays.

But how in the world did “Borat” become a Christmas movie?

Well, in college Markkanen loved the movie and was a huge fan of actor Sacha Baron Cohen. It became a bit of a tradition while he was at Arizona that he would rewatch “Borat” around Christmas and it just kind of stuck.

A tradition that makes you laugh is certainly a good one.

It’s kind of sweet to think about some of the traditions that we make as we come into our own adult lives that might not really make sense to everyone else. I know that I’ve made some of my own and I’m sure that many of you reading this have your own too.

Whatever your traditions and however you choose to celebrate the holiday season, I hope that yours is filled with happiness and some laughter as well.

“That’s what we want our program to be about. People that are willing to make themselves a part of the team, stay committed, stay locked in no matter how many minutes they get night-to-night.” — Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy

