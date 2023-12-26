What Blake Anderson said about playing Utah next season

Utah State knows that a significant challenge awaits next season when the Aggies host the rival Utah Utes.

The return of the Battle of the Brothers is daunting for USU, which will be coming off either a six- or seven-win season, depending on how the Aggies fair in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

“Talk about a huge challenge,” Utah State coach Blake Anderson said. “Our schedule got way tougher real quick.”

The Aggies had an opening for the Utes due to the end — for now — of the rivalry series with BYU, which was put on indefinite hold with the Cougars’ move to the Big 12.

Per Anderson, USU athletic director Diana Sabau brought up the possibility of a series against Utah about a month before last week’s announcement and while the Aggies’ coach recognizes that it is a boon for fans, “strategically for us it makes our schedule even that more difficult,” he said.

“Love it for the fans,” Anderson said. “Like it way more for them than I do for me. That’s a tough win and wins are really what matters.”

With the Utes on the schedule next season, Utah State will play three Power Five opponents — Utah at home, and USC and Washington State on the road.

Getting a home game against Utah was a real positive for Utah State — the other two games in the series, in 2026 and 2031, will both be played in Salt Lake City.

“They’ll have to come to us, which is super unique,” Anderson said, “and I think something that has been talked about for a long, long time.

“I know there’ll be a big chip on our guys’ shoulder when they play them. ... I expect (Maverik Stadium) to be sold out, standing room only and very early in the process. Because we’re gonna need all the help we can get to find a way to beat those guys.”