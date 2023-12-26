Jazz 130, Spurs 118: Inside the numbers

SAN ANTONIO — The Utah Jazz improved to 13-18 on the season with a 130-118 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s victory:

Best performance: Collin Sexton was not the leading scorer, but he was the energy leader for the Jazz on Tuesday and he created a lot of the opportunities and actions that paid off later in the game. His aggressive dribble-drives were either successful or they created space by drawing in the defense and the defense reacted even more in the second half, opening the floor up for others. Sexton finished with 20 points, six assists, three rebounds a steal and a block.

Worst performance: Malaki Branham started at point guard for the Spurs, but played just 15 minutes and 0 of 3 from the field. When the game was close in the fourth quarter, Gregg Popovich went with some of his deeper bench players rather than bringing Branham back into the game after he checked out early in the third.

31: Lauri Markkanen was one of the main beneficiaries of Sexton’s game and scored 31 points in 31 minutes on 12-of-17 shooting, including going 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

6: Once again coming off the bench in a 6th man role, Clarkson scored 24 points and dished out a team-high eight assists to go with six rebounds. But Clarkson committed six fouls and had to leave the court in the fourth quarter.

6-of-8: The Jazz have won six of their last eight games.

Best of the best: Sexton bounced himself the ball for a 360-dunk in transition in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Oh...and he blocked Victor Wembanyama at one point.

Worst of the worst: Cedi Osman and Doug McDermott are a couple of the more veteran players on the Spurs roster and they are playing in smaller roles, allowing for youth development, but even in their 13 and 11 respective minutes, they barely contributed. Osman scored one point and McDermott had zero.