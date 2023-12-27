Facebook Twitter
Video: Watch Serena Williams help her 4-month-old work out

Williams captioned her video, ‘We all work out in this family’

By Eva Terry
A video posted to Serena Williams’ Instagram page shows her helping her newborn daughter Adira work out with her sister, Olympia.

Instagram.com/serenawilliams

A four-time Olympic tennis gold medalist and mother of two, Serena Williams is passing down her athleticism to her daughters, Olympia, 6, and 4-month-old Adira.

Posted to Instagram on Monday, Serena Williams sat on the floor with Olympia as she helped the infant do “sit-ups.” She captioned the video, “We all work out in this family. @adiraohanian @olympiaohanian 💪🏿 #gym #fyp.”

In the video, Williams holds her infant’s head as Olympia lifts Adira up and down. In French, she tells her daughter, “Doucement, doucement ... comme ça,” which translates to “Softly, softly ... like this.”

Williams learned French as a teenager. In an interview with The Fader, she said, “One of the reasons I learned French was I wanted to win the French Open, and I wanted to speak French when I won. The second was because, most African countries, the main language outside of their local language is French or English. So I figured: I know English, maybe I can learn French.”

Williams won the French Open in 2002, 2013 and 2015, per Tennis X.

After her 2015 victory against Lucie Safarova, she said in French, “Lucie played very well, she was a magnificent opponent.” She added, “It was a dream for me to win.”

