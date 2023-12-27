Wendy’s is selling 1-cent cheeseburgers for a week

National Bacon Day — which is apparently a real thing — is only officially honored one day out of the year. But Wendy’s is prolonging the celebration for a week, ending this year and starting the new year with a big bang for your buck: 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers.

How to get 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers at Wendy’s

In honor of National Bacon Day, which falls on Dec. 30, Wendy’s is offering customers 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for a week, USA Today reported. The deal begins Dec. 27 and extends through Jan. 2.

To get your burger for a penny, you’ve got to order either online and create a Rewards account or order through the app.

This is the second time in just a few months that Wendy’s has offered its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for a penny. In September, the chain had a similar deal for National Cheeseburger Day, the Deseret News reported.

Other deals at Wendy’s

If burgers aren’t your thing, Wendy’s is also offering free 6-piece chicken nuggets with any purchase every Wednesday through the end of the year (meaning Dec. 27 is your last day to take advantage of this deal), per USA Today. The order must be completed online or through the app.