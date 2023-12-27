Firefighters still investigating cause of fire that destroyed Orem home

Fire officials say they are still investigating the source of a blaze that destroyed a 27,000-square-foot home on Tuesday.

The home at 479 E. 1450 North was unoccupied at the time of the fire, which firefighters responded to at 5:58 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Orem Fire Department on Wednesday. Firefighters from Orem were assisted by units from Provo and Pleasant Grove.

When firefighters arrived, they found the large home "with significant fire involvement quickly moving through the structure. Crews were unable to make entry due to the level of fire involvement and took a defensive strategy to protect the neighboring homes," fire officials said.

The blaze was contained by 8 p.m., but firefighters remained there throughout the night to contain hot spots and protect the scene. A total of 30 firefighters were at the scene, and there were no injuries.

Officials estimate the home to be valued at several million dollars.

"The cause and nature of the fire are currently under investigation," the news release stated.