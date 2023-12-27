Lauren Boebert announces she’ll be running for Congress — in a different district

Beleaguered Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert announced Wednesday night that she is running for Congress again — but in a different, more conservative district. This means she avoids facing Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city council member who ran against her in 2022. Frisch lost in 2022 by fewer than 550 votes and has outraised her by millions this election cycle.

Boebert, currently representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, announced she will now be running in the 4th Congressional district, the most conservative in the state and an easier seat for her to win, reports Colorado Public Radio. Current Rep. Ken Buck has announced he will not run for re-election.

Boebert posted on Facebook: “I wanted to let you, my constituents and supporters, hear directly from me about my plans for the 2024 election cycle and the importance of maintaining a conservative voice for Colorado in Congress as well as keeping our Republican House majority.

“I cannot put into words how grateful I am for everyone who has steadfastly stood alongside me over the past year and beyond. I am going to do everything in my power to represent the 3rd District well for the remainder of this term as I work to earn the trust of grassroots conservative voters in the 4th District to represent them in 2025.”

In the accompanying video, Boebert said that running in the 4th Congressional District was the right move for her personally and “the right decision for those who support our conservative movement. This is the right move for Colorado.”

“Since the first day I ran for public office, I promised I would do whatever it takes to stop the socialists and communists from taking over our country. That means staying in the fight,” she added.

She acknowledged it’s been a rough year, following a divorce and inappropriate public behavior at a theater in September. She called the switching of districts a “fresh start.”

She said she would be moving to the 4th district in 2024 to fight for conservative values against “George Soros and Hollywood elites.”

Her primary opponent in CD3, Republican Jeff Hurd, is now the likely Republican nominee. He raised over $400,000 in the third quarter alone, and garnered endorsements from Colorado’s Republican heavy hitters.

In response to Boebert’s announcement, the Cook Political Report shifted her district from a “toss up” to a “lean Republican,” reports The Hill.

In a statement Wednesday night, Frisch said, “We have one of the greatest name ID, fundraising, and district-wide relationship advantages for any challenger in the country. From Day 1 of this race, I have been squarely focused on defending rural Colorado’s way of life, and offering common sense solutions to the problems facing the families of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. My focus will remain the same, and I look forward to bringing these issues with me to Congress in 2024,” reports the AP.

Boebert enters the GOP primary race for CD4 that already has six candidates. The 4th is an R+26 district.

