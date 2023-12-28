High school girls basketball: Thursday night roundup

Region 12

In a closely contended matchup, the Carbon Dinos (7-4) nudged out the Juab Wasps (8-3) by a single point, ending the game with a score of 56-55. Madi Orth was the leading scorer for the Dinos with 15 points, with nine of those coming in the fourth quarter. She was followed by Amiah Timothy with 14 points, including a 3-pointer. On the Wasps’ side, Ava Cuff excelled with a mammoth contribution of 25 points which includes three 3-pointers. Despite the Wasps’ early lead in the first quarter, the Dinos turned up their performance in the second and third quarters which eventually led to their narrow victory.

Region 20

The Tabiona Tigers (10-2) showed their dominance over the Wayne Badgers (8-3) ending with a scoreline of 60-40. Maycee Rhoades shined for the Tigers, recording an impressive 28 points, including one 3-pointer. For the Badgers, AJ Vandyke was the top scorer, contributing 16 points alongside one 3-pointer. The Tigers consistent scoring was key in setting them up for their win.

Nonregion

In the Steve Hodson Cancer Classic, the Dixie Flyers (6-5) secured victory over the Stansbury Stallions (1-8) with a final score of 43-31. Kealah Faumuina was instrumental in the Flyers’ win, registering 14 points, while Hali Smith also added 10 points. On the side of the Stallions, BrynLeigh Jones led the scoreboard with 7 points. The Flyers pulled further ahead in the third quarter by outscoring the Stallions 15-8, which proved to be decisive for their victory.

The Kanab Cowboys (11-1) brought down the Hurricane Tigers (6-5), 47-27. Rylee Little pushed the Cowboys ahead with her 12 points while securing 11 rebounds, Anna Cutler added 10 points, including one 3-pointer. On the Tiger’s side, Whitney Esplin led the pack with 9 points, including three 3-pointers. The Cowboys’ surge in their commanding 20-10 first quarter helped mold the rest of the game into their favor.

The Farmington Phoenix (1-8) secured their first win of the season as they conquered the Granger Lancers (2-8) with a resounding 63-16 victory. Brynn Ryan led the Phoenix, scoring 19 points with one 3-pointer. The Phoenix took unrivaled control of the game in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Lancers 38-8. Olivia Martin and Haylie Harper each tallied 4 points for Granger, with Harper contributing one 3-pointer.

The South Summit Wildcats (8-2) outperformed the Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (2-10), seizing a 49-37 win in the South Mountain Holiday Classic. Mariah Bowen stood out for the Wildcats, scoring 17 points including two 3-pointers, and Emma Broadbent added 10 points. On the Soaring Eagle’s side, Avie Hernandez led the scoring with 11 points, tallying three from beyond the arc. A 29-16 Wildcats lead at halftime established an advantage that played a significant part in their victory.

Alta Hawks (8-2) soared over the Taylorsville Warriors (5-5), securing a 52-39 victory. Fuifiulipe Niumeitolu led the Hawks by scoring 14 points, while Maya Mishmash and Brooklynn Larsen each contributed 8 points. Jenna Sterzer stood out for the Warriors, recording 10 points and pulling down 17 rebounds. A solid first quarter by Alta, where they outscored Taylorsville 17-4, laid the groundwork for their eventual victory.

The North Summit Braves (9-1) narrowly overcame the Rich Rebels (3-2) with a final score of 59-54. Chezlie Langston and Hartlynn Richins dominated for the Braves, scoring 21 and 20 points respectively, with Richins adding one 3-pointer. Violett Taylor spearheaded the offense for the Rebels, tallying 14 points including two 3-pointers, and Paige Smith contributed with another 10 points. Despite a strong second and third quarter from the Rebels, they were unable to surpass the Braves’ early lead obtained in the first quarter.

In a South Mountain Holiday Classic overtime thriller, the East Leopards (3-5) clawed their way past the Provo Bulldogs (0-8), commanding a 69-57 victory. Olivia Tausinga was instrumental for the Leopards, tallying 20 points along with one 3-pointer, and Aundrea Dennett scored 17 points, including three 3-pointers. For the Bulldogs, Izabelle Moyes put up 15 points with four 3-pointers. An impressive 14 points in overtime sealed the deal for the Leopards.

In a strong showing, the Westlake Thunder (8-3) took down the Sky View Bobcats (6-4), 54-29. For the Thunder, Chloe Jensen lit up the scoreboard with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, and CJ Cox added 10 points. The Bobcats’ top scorer was Makena Smart with 8 points. With a solid lead established in the first half, the Thunder had enough momentum to secure their win.

The South Sevier Rams (9-1) overcame the Canyon View Falcons (5-6) with a 50-36 final score. Sydnee Patterson and Kinley Jensen were the leading scorers for South Sevier, each contributing 13 points, with Kanzas Mills adding 11 points, including three 3-pointers. For the Falcons, Maylee Spencer led the scoring with 15 points, featuring two 3-pointers. South Sevier’s strong display in the second and third quarters ultimately tipped the balance in their favor.

The Mountain Crest Mustangs (5-7) outplayed the Bonneville Lakers (4-4), in a 54-42 win. Co-leading the Mustangs in scoring were Aspen Leishman and Kali Jones with 11 points each, while Lily Smith put up an additional 10 points, including two 3-pointers. On the Lakers’ side, Tailey Buckway put up 10 points. The nine-point advantage gained by the Mustangs in the third quarter proved critical in their victory.

The Ben Lomond Scots (6-5) claimed a victory over the St. Joseph Jayhawks (1-6). The Scots relied on Jazzy Tinajero and Aniyah Gomez, who both contributed 8 points, with Gomez sinking two 3-pointers. On the opposing side, Katelyn Martinez led the Jayhawks with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. The Scots’ impressive performance in the third quarter where they outscored the Jayhawks 18-5 was significant in securing the win.

The undefeated Davis Darts (9-0) conquered the Murray Spartans (5-5) with a whopping 65-31 final score. Kendra Kitchen and Kate Richards spearheaded Davis’s offense, scoring 22 and 20 points respectively, with Richards sinking three 3-pointers. Mia AuClaire was the primary contributor for the Spartans, scoring 22 points, including three 3-pointers. The Darts’ commanding performance throughout the game, especially in the first quarter where they led 21-9, clinched their victory.

The Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (4-7) triumphed over the Enterprise Wolves (6-7) with a 57-44 victory. Leading the way for the Mustangs was Jaynee Hahl with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by Alyssa Whittaker who scored 12 points, including three 3-pointers. For the Wolves, Bentlee Rogers was the highest scorer with 15 points. The Mustangs’ exceptional fourth quarter, scoring 18 points to the Wolves’ 6, played a crucial role in their win.

The Cedar City Reds (8-2) emerged victorious over the Payson Lions (4-5) with a final scoreline of 44-36. The Reds’ offense was led by Gabby Gomez who scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers. The Lions had Oaklie Jackman as their top contributor with 16 points. Despite the Lions edging ahead slightly in the second quarter, the Reds managed to maintain their lead largely due to their strong performance in the final quarter where they outscored the Lions 15-12.

The Duchesne Eagles (9-3) demonstrated their dominance over the winless Hillcrest Huskies (0-11) in a conclusive game that ended with a score of 64-19. For the Eagles, Kira Grant put up a notable performance, scoring 17 points with one 3-pointer. Chezney Farnsworth also contributed significantly with 10 points. Dayana Mulamba led the scoring for the Huskies with 6 points. The Eagles’ outstanding performance in the first two quarters, scoring a total of 43 points compared to the Huskies’ 15, laid the foundation for their comprehensive victory.

The Millard Eagles (4-8) defeated the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (3-7) with a final score of 64-46. Olivia Bassett led the Eagles’ charge, scoring an impressive 22 points. The Bulldogs were spearheaded by Autumn Anderson who scored 16 points. Despite an evenly contested first half, the Eagles managed to outshine the Bulldogs with a strong second-half performance, particularly, their 22-point surge in the final quarter secured their victory.

The Wendover Wildcats (9-0) continued their undefeated start to the season with a 43-35 victory against the Bryce Valley Mustangs (3-5). Kadence Murphy lead the scoring for Wendover with 13 points, including four 3-pointers. The Mustangs, on the other hand, showcased a consistent performance by Cashae Tebbs and Alexandra Rauba, both scoring 10 points. Despite a commendable fourth-quarter push by the Mustangs, the Wildcats’ consistent scoring throughout the game ensured their victory.

The Bear River Bears (2-6) defeated the Tooele Buffaloes (4-3), by ascore of 43-35. Angelie Delgado led the Bears with 13 points including three 3-pointers, while Kennedy Searle stood out for the Buffaloes scoring 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite the Buffaloes’ attempts at a comeback in the final quarter, the Bears’ consistent performance throughout all four quarters ensured their victory.

