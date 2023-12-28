What Britain Covey said about first NFL reception and his longest punt return yet

The Philadelphia Eagles’ divisional matchup against the New York Giants on Monday would have been like Christmas morning for former Utah receiver Britain Covey even if it hadn’t occurred on the holiday.

Covey recorded his first NFL reception and returned a punt for 54 yards — the longest in his career — during the game on Christmas Day.

What did Britain Covey say about his big punt return?

The big return came after the Giants’ first drive of the game. Covey fielded the punt around the Eagles’ 35-yard line and was able to evade defenders before being tackled inside the Giants’ 15-yard line.

“Once I passed the punter, I knew I probably wasn’t scoring,” he said of the return, per CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr. “If I had you know five or 10 more pounds, I might be able to muscle my way in there (to the end zone), (but I weigh) like 170.”

Britain Covey is so dangerous as a punt returner



📺: #NYGvsPHI on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/2Mgsj0ajbL pic.twitter.com/PCveiMhTwq — NFL (@NFL) December 25, 2023

The long return wasn’t just historic for Covey but also for the Eagles organization. It was the longest punt return in three years and made Covey the first Eagles returner with two 50-yard returns since 2015, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

What did Britain Covey say about his first NFL reception?

Covey currently leads the league in punt return yards (409), according to Fox Sports. Despite his punt returning success, he still sees himself as an NFL receiver.

“I don’t view myself as a punt returner who plays receiver. I view myself as a receiver who plays punt returner, so it’s nice to get the first one,” he said in a video shared by Eagle Maven.

In the first quarter, quarterback Jalen Hurts passed to Covey for seven yards — his first reception. The play was called with getting Covey his first reception in mind, he told reporters.

“We’ve had packages in for me for the whole year. I just feel like with the situations (of) the games, we never quite get to them, so I’m always here on the sideline,” he said while excitedly jumping up and down. “But like I said, I primarily view myself as a receiver who plays punt returner. But we got a great receiver room, so I’m gonna do my role as a punt returner, own it, obsess over it, help the guys on the unit and then just give the coaches confidence that I can come in and help on the offensive side, whatever role that is.”

Should Britain Covey be named to the Pro Bowl?

Covey has played so well for the Eagles this season that head coach Nick Sirianni thinks the punt returner has earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

“Vote for that guy (for the Pro Bowl),” he said, per NBCS Philadelphia’s John Clark. “Who is returning the ball better than him? Who is a better punt returner in the NFL than Britain Covey? He changes games. That first one after the defense gets a big stop and then Britain coming and doing what he did, he’s a special returner. He has turned himself into a very special football player who’s a weapon for us. Philadelphia, get out there and vote for Britain Covey for Pro Bowl, because I haven’t seen anybody play better than him and return the ball better than him. He’s a stud.”

Eagles receiver and punt returner Britain Covey shares a nice moment after the Eagles win with his young baby.

He had a career high 54 yard punt return to set up the Eagles first touchdown.



“Vote for that guy (for the Pro Bowl). Who is returning the ball better than him? Who… pic.twitter.com/9PIh5FBrrl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) December 26, 2023

Fan voting for the Pro Bowl ended Monday, and players and coaches will vote Friday. The Saints’ Rashid Shaheed led NFC return specialists in votes earlier this month, according to the NFL, but Covey’s big game could have earned him more votes and his first Pro Bowl.

