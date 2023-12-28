Andy Reid and Travis Kelce make up after Christmas outburst

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid and Travis Kelce exchanged words during their game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday but have since cleared the air.

Cameras caught Kelce throwing his helmet in frustration on the sideline and Reid talking to his tight end after the outburst and even giving him a shoulder shove.

What did Andy Reid say about his exchange with Travis Kelce?

Reid wouldn’t say what was said during the altercation when asked by reporters during his postgame press conference Monday, but his comments hinted that the two are in a good place again, according to USA Today.

“He went back in and did a nice job,” he said. “Things happen, (it was an) emotional game. Trav’s emotional, and sometimes my red hair gets to me a little bit, but it all works out.”

What did Travis Kelce say about his Christmas outburst?

Kelce addressed his interaction with Reid and expressed his love for his coach on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with brother Jason Kelce, according to People magazine.

“He (Reid) is looking out for me and I love him for it,” he said.

But the tight end disagreed with his coach’s assessment of his performance after his outburst.

“I didn’t go back out there and play good,” he said. “He wanted to see the fire in me and I reacted in a bad way. He wanted to get the best out of me and right now I’m just not playing my best football.”

He said he needs to keep his cool in the future because “as a leader on this team, that’s not how you switch the momentum.”

The tight end dropped a pass immediately after the CBS broadcast featured a graphic that said the Chiefs lead the NFL in drops this season, according to For The Win.

Kelce didn’t shy away from owning his role in the offense’s struggles.

“Every single play is somebody not doing their job, and it’s me — it’s everybody on the team,” he said during Wednesday’s podcast, per The Associated Press. “We’ve got to do something else because it’s been pretty consistent that we haven’t been on the same page. We just got to take a little more ownership in what we’re doing. And I’m not saying that I’m out of this. I’m the main part of this.”