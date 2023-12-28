Is raw cookie dough safe to eat? Here’s what you should know — plus alternatives

Growing up making cookies, my mom would warn us not to eat the cookie dough because it would make us sick. But it was so hard to believe something that tasted so good could actually make me sick — and many Americans think the same.

According to a recent poll by YouGov, “Fifty-five percent of Americans say they think raw cookie dough is safe to eat, with 20% saying it’s ‘very safe.’ Twenty-one percent of people don’t think the CDC should be warning people about the risks of foodborne illnesses in raw cookie dough. And 67% of Americans admit to eating cookie dough in the past. And 51% say they’ve done it regularly,” per DRG News.

Emily Nejad, owner of Bon Vivant Cakes, told The Washington Post the reason we keep eating the addictive raw cookie dough has to do with the texture. “People love texture and variety, and cookie dough is the perfect mix of something that’s soft and kind of creamy and sort of chewy,” Nejad said.

What are the health concerns for eating raw cookie dough?

Eating raw cookie dough is considered unhealthy for two main reasons:



Raw eggs: Raw cookie dough often contains raw eggs. Consuming raw eggs increases the risk of salmonella infection, which is a bacterial illness that can cause fever, diarrhea, abdominal cramps and sometimes more serious complications, especially in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, according to the Mayo Clinic. Raw flour: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that raw flour can also be a source of contamination. Uncooked flour may be contaminated with E. coli, another harmful bacteria. E. coli infections can cause symptoms like diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting.

Although the risks are generally low, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises to resist the temptation of eating raw cookie dough to prevent illness. This year, 26 people fell ill due to a salmonella outbreak that left four hospitalized.

Is it safe to eat raw cookie dough?

Edible cookie dough is designed to be safe for consumption without baking. It differs from regular cookie dough by using pasteurized eggs or no eggs, as well as heat-treated flour to prevent illness.

Here are a few popular edible cookie dough brands to feed your sweet-tooth cravings:



Sweet Loren’s: Known for its natural food coloring and plant-based, allergen-friendly ingredients. “If you love licking the spoon or bowl of cake batter, but want a more nutritious option, Sweet Loren’s fun-sized edible cookie dough cups are definitely a great option,” registered dietitian Elysia Cartlidge told Live Strong.

Deux: This edible cookie dough has ingredients like zinc, vitamin C, elderberry and maca. It’s also made with oats, almond butter and flaxseed. The birthday cake flavor has a whopping 165 reviews, with 149 of those making up five-star reviews.

Edoughble: Praised for its taste and texture, Edoughble offers a range of flavors and is made with high-quality ingredients. “Edoughble makes their product with high-quality ingredients and with no raw eggs, raw flour or preservatives. They use Madagascar vanilla, which makes the flavor much closer to what I make in my kitchen,” registered dietician Kim Melton told Live Strong. “To me, it tastes the most like old-fashioned cookie dough my grandma used to make.”

Each of these brands offers unique features and caters to different dietary needs. It’s important to purchase cookie dough that is specifically labeled as “edible” or “safe to eat raw.”