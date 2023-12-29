Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 29, 2023 | 
3 takeaways from Utah’s Pac-12 opening win against Washington State

Gabe Madsen sparked the Runnin’ Utes offensively in the second half as the home team rallied for the victory

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) drives the ball with Washington State Cougars forward AJ Rohosy (15), left, and Washington State Cougars guard Kymany Houinsou (31), right, on defense during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Utah overcame an early second-half slump to take control in what ended up being a 80-58 win over Washington State at the Huntsman Center on Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both schools.

Top performer: Gabe Madsen delivered just when it looked like Utah might be heading for a loss to open conference play. Madsen scored a game-high 20 points, with all of them coming in the second half after he shot 0 of 4 in the first 20 minutes.

Key stretch: After Washington State used a quick 7-0 run to go up 40-34 four minutes into the second half, the Utes turned up the intensity and efficiency on both ends.

Spurred on by four 3-pointers from Madsen as part of a 14-2 run, the Utes turned that six-point deficit into a nine-point lead over the next 5 minutes and change, then continued their assertiveness over the game’s final minutes to wrap up the win.

Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) points at his team after scoring a three point basket during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) dribbles the ball with Washington State Cougars guard Kymany Houinsou (31) on defense during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Fans line the court as the Utah Utes enter before a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots the ball during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) shoots the ball with Washington State Cougars guard Kymany Houinsou (31) on defense during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith talks to the team during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes fans cheer during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) shoots the ball during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Washington State Cougars bench cheers after guard Kymany Houinsou (31) scores a three point basket during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) shoots a free throw during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) defends Washington State Cougars guard Kymany Houinsou (31) on the shot during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) reacts after dunking the ball during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Utes won the game 80-58.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) dribbles the ball during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Craig Smith hypes up the crowd after a good run for the Utes during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Utes won the game 80-58.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) shoots the ball during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Washington State Cougars center Rueben Chinyelu (20) and Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) jump up for a rebound during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) shoots the ball with Washington State Cougars forward Isaac Jones (13) on defense during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) reacts after dunking the ball during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes players cheer on Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) as he comes off the court after their victory over Washington State University in a men’s college basketball game at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Utes won the game 80-58.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) dunks the ball during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) drives the ball with Washington State Cougars forward AJ Rohosy (15), left, and Washington State Cougars guard Kymany Houinsou (31), right, on defense during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Washington State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Shooting: Washington State entered the contest leading the Pac-12 in field goal percentage defense, and the Cougars certainly made Utah work for their points through the first half, as the Utes shot 38.9% in the first 20 minutes.

Utah, though, finished the night making 47.5% of its field goals, including 60% in the second half, while Washington State made 31.3%.

The Utes missed their first six 3-point attempts, but by game’s end, they had hit 7 of 17. Madsen made 4 of 9, while Branden Carlson (who had 19 points) hit 3 of 6.

Blocked shots: The Utes had nine blocks, including five from Carlson and three from Keba Keita (who also had 18 points and 11 rebounds).

Assists: Utah had 22 assists on 29 made field goals, while WSU had 14 on 21 field goals.

What’s next?

The Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) will stay at home for a sixth straight game at the Huntsman Center.

On Sunday, Utah will host Washington at 4 p.m. MST to wrap up its first weekend of Pac-12 play.

The Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) lost 73-69 at Colorado on Friday night in one of the day’s other top conference matchups.

