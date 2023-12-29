Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 29, 2023 
Christine Diniz mourns the loss of her son’s friend during the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Salt Lake City on Dec. 21, 2023.

Christine Diniz mourns the loss of her son’s friend during the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Utah

Photo of the week: A candlelight vigil at Pioneer Park

The Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness hosted this year’s Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Salt Lake City

By Chuck Wing Chuck Wingcwing@deseretnews.com
This week’s photo of the week comes to us from staff photojournalist Jeffrey D. Allred, who attended a candlelight vigil to honor 74 people who died while experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County this year.

The Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness hosted this year’s Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil last Thursday at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City.

The names of those who were honored were read aloud, along with a moment of silence and music to remember those who died.

Jessica Fairbanks and Kristen Allen hold candles during the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Names of deceased homeless people are displayed during the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Holly Huff, a St. Marks Priest, holds a candle during the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A candle is held during the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Maygan Martinez, who was formerly homeless, speaks during the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Pamela Atkinson speaks during the Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil in Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
