Photo of the week: A candlelight vigil at Pioneer Park

This week’s photo of the week comes to us from staff photojournalist Jeffrey D. Allred, who attended a candlelight vigil to honor 74 people who died while experiencing homelessness in Salt Lake County this year.

The Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness hosted this year’s Homeless Persons’ Memorial Vigil last Thursday at Pioneer Park in Salt Lake City.

The names of those who were honored were read aloud, along with a moment of silence and music to remember those who died.