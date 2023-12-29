Video: Watch Miley Cyrus perform a Journey cover at the Chateau Marmont

Miley Cyrus posted a clip of her performing Journey’s 1983 hit “Faithfully” at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles to Instagram on Thursday. The video has already gotten over 650,000 likes, and Spotify commented, “We need the full version pls & thx.”

Luckily for Spotify and other fans of the cover, Cyrus did release the full version to YouTube on Thursday.

Commenters have been praising Cyrus’ rendition of the famous song, with one saying, “Whether you are a fan or not, you can’t deny this woman is an incredible singer.”

Cyrus added several lines of commentary while singing. Before beginning the second verse, the singer joked, “Dave Grohl is coming out of the Christmas tree for the drums.”

After the second verse, she sang, “I get the joy,” and added, “This makes me laugh” before continuing, “Of rediscovering you/ Oh girl, you stand by me/ I’m forever yours/ Faithfully.”

The singer’s Journey performance has also made an impact on X, with one user posting, “Absolutely love Miley Cyrus’s rendition of ‘Faithfully’ powerful vocals and the intimate setting add a whole new dimension to this classic. It’s a must-listen for any fan!”

Another X post said, “@MileyCyrus covering “Faithfully” is pure perfection. It’s one of her best cover performances.”

Cyrus has an extensive repertoire of covers, which includes such notable hits as “Zombie” by The Cranberries, “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd, “Don’t Dream It’s Over” by Crowded House (Cyrus sang it with Ariana Grande), “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” by The Beatles, “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac and “The Scientist” by Coldplay.