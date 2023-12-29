What Jaren Hall said about making his 2nd NFL start with playoff implications on the line

For the second time in his rookie season, former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall is being elevated from second string to the starter for the Minnesota Vikings.

Hall will start for the Vikings in a pivotal Week 17 home matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night (6:20 p.m. MST, NBC). The game means a lot to the playoff hopes of both NFC North rivals.

The winner will have 50% odds or higher of making the postseason going into the regular season’s final week, while the loser will have lower than 5% odds of reaching the postseason, according to the NFL.

Currently, both teams sit just outside the NFC playoff picture with two weeks left in the regular season.

Related Jaren Hall will start for Minnesota Vikings in Week 17

Since the Vikings lost starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles in the team’s previous matchup at Green Bay on Oct. 29, Minnesota has turned to Hall as well as veterans Josh Dobbs and Nick Mullens at the quarterback position.

With Mullens on injured reserve at that time and Dobbs a recent trade acquisition from the Arizona Cardinals, Hall started the week after Cousins’ injury but lasted less than a quarter against the Atlanta Falcons after sustaining a concussion on Minnesota’s second drive.

That was the last time Hall played in a game. So far this season, he’s completed 8 of 10 passes for 101 yards and run for 10 yards on four carries.

“Now that he’s healthy, he’s had a few great weeks of preparation and (we) look forward to seeing what Jaren can do,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters Thursday. “There’s a lot of reasons why we brought Jaren here, having to do with his ability and what we look forward to seeing come to life on Sunday night.”

In his own press conference, Hall stressed the importance of focusing on preparation when dealing with a pressure-packed situation like this, when Minnesota needs to win out — and get some help — to make the postseason.

“You let the important stuff plan your preparation. With that, you just focus on every play, you focus on every snap. When you’re preparing, you’re focused on your checks, you’re just going through your process,” he told reporters Thursday.

“Then come game day, as long as you focus on your process, you don’t worry about all the external factors. I think that’s where the best players are at their best is when they’re able to stay locked in on that process.”

Hall’s first starting experience at the beginning of November — and his experience taking a hit on a scramble when he was trying to reach the end zone that forced him out of the game — came with its own learning curve.

“It’s the game of football, there’s a lot of big dudes out there, a lot of fast dudes, and you’ve got to learn to play within the system and play the right way to avoid stuff like that happening to the best of your ability. It’s definitely something I’ve noted and hopefully will be better at,” he said.

Hall took the hard hit on a third-and-goal situation from the 4 after leading the team 70-plus yards to get into the red zone. The drive ultimately ended with a short field goal.

Hall added, “The game is won over four quarters, not one play, and you’ve just got to remember that.”

“Just play within yourself. There’s lot of different reasons turnovers happens — fumbles, interceptions, whatever it is. Everyone who’s played the game has succumbed to that at one point or another. You just focus on it all week, and you just try to be better at it.” — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall

While Dobbs and Mullens have had their moments in helping Minnesota to three wins since Cousins was lost for the season, both have had turnover struggles at different points that facilitated a change.

“We have to maintain possession of the football,” O’Connell said. “The turnover margin has been well-talked about all season long. I just felt like at this time giving Jaren a full week of preparation and a clear-cut mindset on the game plan. I’m excited to see what Jaren can ultimately do.”

Hall again stressed focus, and playing within your game, when addressing how to avoid turnovers, which have plagued Minnesota in recent weeks as the Vikings have lost four of their past five games.

“Just play within yourself,” Hall said. “There’s lot of different reasons turnovers happens — fumbles, interceptions, whatever it is. Everyone who’s played the game has succumbed to that at one point or another. You just focus on it all week, and you just try to be better at it.”

Hall is confident that the coaching staff — as well as his fellow quarterbacks — have prepared him for this moment.

“I’m confident in what I’m able to do, the coaches have been great at developing me to this point, understanding the offense more and learning behind Kirk and Nick and Josh when he joined us. It’s been great,” he said. “I think I’ve gotten better in every area since I first got here but obviously there’s a lot to still prove and a lot to see come Sunday where I need to work.”