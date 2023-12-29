Is BYU’s Jaxson Robinson making a case for the NBA?

BYU Cougars wing Jaxson Robinson has emerged as the team’s best scorer this season as it has raced out to an 11-1 record and the No. 14 ranking in this week’s AP Top 25 poll.

Robinson’s efforts are also getting him on the NBA radar.

Earlier this week, ESPN NBA draft experts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo delved into a few topics related to the draft, with Robinson being one of them.

“(NBA) Teams are increasingly taking notice of BYU’s Robinson, who is currently leading Division I by a wide margin in 3-pointers made per 40 minutes while shooting 43% from beyond the arc,” they wrote.

Among the things working in Robinson’s favor, Givony and Woo pointed to his height (6-foot-7) and wingspan (7-foot-1), as well as his age, noting Robinson “is also young for his class — recently turning 21 — despite being in his fourth season of college basketball.”

Additionally, Givony and Woo wrote that, “Robinson is also dynamic with the way he gets into his jumper — being capable of running off screens, pulling up versus (defenders that go under screens) and showing deep range from well beyond the NBA 3-point line.”

Givony and Woo wrote that Robinson has work to do on his passing and decision making, but that he “also shows impressive glimpses of scoring prowess attacking closeouts, in transition and operating out of the pick-and-roll with smooth footwork and pace.”

The defensive end of the floor is where Givony and Woo wrote that Robinson needs to make the most improvement.

“He lacks intensity and physicality in a major way, often looking a step behind the action instinctually and struggling to add value off the ball,” they wrote.

The Cougars’ Big 12 Conference schedule, which starts on Jan. 6, will help determine Robinson’s potential NBA future, Givony and Woo concluded.

“BYU’s schedule toughens considerably in January,” they wrote, “which should tell us more about Robinson’s candidacy as a draft prospect.”