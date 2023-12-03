Kick off the holidays with one of these Christmas tales

This year’s selection of holiday books includes some longtime classics and some newer additions to round out your collection. Each read is suitable for family members of any age, and makes perfect bedtime stories for every night in December.

The Grinch tries to steal Christmas from the Whos down in Whoville, believing Christmas is about the gifts. But the Whos’ response shows the Grinch that Christmas doesn’t come in a bag.

The Herdman siblings take over the local Christmas pageant in this small novel perfect for younger readers. “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” is a hilarious and sweet book about appreciating the Christmas story.

The stunning pages of “The Polar Express” have become some of the most iconic images of the holiday season. The story about a young boy who takes a train ride to the North Pole, told through the art of Chris Van Allsburg, is both simple and powerful for any reader.

The follow-up to “Snow Men at Night” shows what snowmen do for Christmas. The delightful rhymes and bright illustrations bring the snowmen holiday story to life.

One of children’s literature’s most precocious protagonists tackles the holiday season in her signature determined and very messy way.

Mo Willems’ pigeon books offer engaging illustrations and comedic text for young readers and their families. “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Sleigh!” is no exception, and an instant Christmas classic for Willems fans.

Santa can’t find the reindeer on Christmas Eve, and sets out to look for them. It takes reading a Christmas story together to get everyone ready for the sleigh.

The Little Red Sleigh dreams of being Santa’s sleigh. Despite being told over and over that she’ll never be Santa’s sleigh or even meet the big man, she and her friends pull together to make the impossible possible.