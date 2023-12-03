Utah will face Northwestern in Las Vegas Bowl

Utah is headed to Sin City.

The Utes (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12) will face Big Ten opponent Northwestern (7-5, 5-4 Big Ten) in the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MST and the game will be broadcast on ABC.

Starting in 2021, the Las Vegas Bowl changed from its historical format of a Pac-12 team vs. a Mountain West team to a Pac-12 team vs. a Big Ten team in odd years and an SEC team in even years. The game was moved from Sam Boyd Stadium to Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Utah enters the bowl game with an 8-4 overall record, looking to cap off its year on a high note. A nine-win season, after losing nine key players to season-ending injuries, would constitute a successful campaign given the circumstances.

The Utes are looking for their first bowl win since a 30-14 victory over West Virginia in the 2017 Heart of Dallas Bowl.

This season, the Las Vegas Bowl had the second selection among the Pac-12’s non-New Year’s Six bowls. With Oregon and Washington playing in New Year’s Six bowls and Arizona in the Alamo Bowl, the Las Vegas Bowl committee had its choice of Utah, Oregon State and USC, all of whom had the same 5-4 conference record.

Wanting to avoid a repeat appearance, Oregon State was likely not considered due to the Beavers’ 2022 Las Vegas Bowl appearance, and the committee picked Utah over USC.

The Las Vegas Bowl selected fourth among the non-New Year’s Six Big Ten bowls, and picked Northwestern.

It’s the Utes’ first appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl since 2015, when Utah defeated BYU 35-28 after racing out to a 35-0 lead in the first quarter before hanging on for the win.

Utah has appeared in the Las Vegas Bowl four other times, a 17-16 win over Fresno State in 1999; a 10-6 win over USC in 2001; a 26-3 loss to Boise State in 2010; and a 45-10 win over Colorado State in 2014.

Perhaps the most memorable win in those four games was the 10-6 win over the Trojans, in which the Utes held USC to just one rushing yard the entire game, and held quarterback Carson Palmer without a touchdown. A three-yard touchdown run by Adam Tate in the first quarter would be the difference in the game for the Utes.

This story will be updated.

