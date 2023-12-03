Who is playing in this year’s College Football Playoff? The field is set

The four-team field for the final College Football Playoff before it expands to 12 teams in 2024 is set.

The 2023 playoff was revealed Sunday morning. Here’s who has a chance at winning a national championship.

1. Michigan (13-0)

2. Washington (13-0)

3. Texas (12-1)

4. Alabama (12-1)

ACC champion Florida State, despite going undefeated and beating No. 14 Louisville in the conference championship, was ranked No. 5 in the final CFP standings, while two-time defending champion Georgia was ranked No. 6.

2023 College Football Playoff schedule

Jan. 1



Rose Bowl: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama, 3 p.m. MST (ESPN).

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas, 6:45 p.m. (ESPN).

Jan. 8



National championship: Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Washington defensive end Lance Holtzclaw (41) runs on the field before the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game against Oregon Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. David Becker, Associated Press

A look at the four-team field

1. Michigan Wolverines (13-0)

The Big Ten champions are headed to the playoff for the third straight season and will be trying to make it to the national championship game for the first time. Michigan beat Ohio State for a third straight year and went through the regular season undefeated for a second straight season.

2. Washington Huskies (13-0)

The Pac-12 CFP drought is over — for the first time since 2016 when the Huskies last played in the playoff, a Pac-12 team will play for a national title. Washington beat Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game — that was the Huskies’ second close win over the Ducks this season and a precursor for fun before both programs leave for the Big Ten next season.

3. Texas Longhorns (12-1)

The Longhorns are making their first appearance in the CFP in their final season in the Big 12 before moving to the SEC. Texas’ lone loss came in a back-and-forth game against Oklahoma, but the Longhorns stormed to the Big 12 championship and beat Alabama by double-digits on the road in Week 2.

4. Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Alabama won the SEC championship by knocking off the two-time national champions, Georgia. That is the biggest win on an impressive resume for the Crimson Tide, who overcame that early season loss to Texas to win 11 straight to end the season — that included a fourth-down TD late to beat rival Auburn the week before the SEC title game.