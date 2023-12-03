How Florida State reacted to the Seminoles’ College Football Playoff snub

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, an undefeated Power 5 conference champion didn’t make the four-team playoff field.

That happened when Florida State was left out of this year’s playoff, which was revealed Sunday morning.

Despite the Seminoles going through the regular season unbeaten and defeating Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship on Saturday, Florida State wasn’t chosen for the playoff field in the final year before the CFP expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Instead, two one-loss teams — Texas of the Big 12 and Alabama of the SEC — joined unbeatens Michigan of the Big Ten and Washington of the Pac-12 in this year’s CFP.

Florida State will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl in a matchup of the two teams ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the final CFP rankings.

The Seminoles were down to their third-string quarterback in the ACC championship, which they won 16-6.

Jordan Travis, the team’s star quarterback, suffered a season-ending leg injury in Florida State’s win over North Carolina on Nov. 18, then backup Tate Rodemaker took over before he missed the ACC championship with a concussion — that left FSU freshman Brock Glenn starting at QB.

Travis reacted to the news on X, formerly known as Twitter.

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

Several prominent Florida State officials and from the ACC also responded to the snub.



“The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far reaching, and permanent. Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole.

“The argument of whether a team is the ‘most deserving OR best’ is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff. The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM. To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgivable.

“The fact that this team has continued to close out victories in dominant fashion facing our current quarterback situation should have ENHANCED our case to get a playoff berth EARNED on the field. Instead, the committee decided to elevate themselves and ‘make history’ today by departing from what makes this sport great by excluding an undefeated Power 5 conference champion for the first time since the advent of the BCS/CFP era that began 25 years ago. This ridiculous decision is a departure from the competitive expectations that have stood the test of time in college football.

“Wins matter. Losses matter. Those that compete in the arena know this. Those on the committee who also competed in the sport and should have known this have forgotten it. Today, they changed the way success is assessed in college football, from a tangible metric — winning on the field — to an intangible, subjective one. Evidently, predicting the future matters more.

“For many of us, today’s decision by the committee has forever damaged the credibility of the institution that is the College Football Playoff. And, saddest of all, it was self-inflicted. They chose predictive competitiveness over proven performance; subjectivity over fact. They have become a committee of prognosticators. They have abandoned their responsibility by discarding their purpose – to evaluate performance on the field.

“Our players, coaches, and fans - as well as all those who love this sport - deserve better. The committee failed college football today.”



“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games. What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team.

“I’m hurting for our players who have displayed a tremendous amount of resilience and response this season. What happened today goes against everything that is true and right in college football. A team that overcame tremendous adversity and found a way to win doing whatever it took on the field was cheated today. It’s a sad day for college football.

“I’m proud of the work we have put in and the players I have the privilege to coach. We have one more opportunity to define this 2023 team in the Orange Bowl, and I believe in how our team will respond.”



“It’s unfathomable that Florida State, an undefeated Power Five conference champion, was left out of the College Football Playoff. Their exclusion calls into question the selection process and whether the Committee’s own guidelines were followed, including the significant importance of being an undefeated Power Five conference champion. My heart breaks for the talented FSU student-athletes and coaches and their passionate and loyal fans. Florida State deserved better. College football deserved better.”