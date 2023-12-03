Former Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras transferring to Utah State

December continues to go well for the Utah State Aggies.

On Saturday, Utah State football received commitments from multiple current starters to stay in Logan for another season, key contributors like first-team All-Mountain West players Jalen Royals and Ike Larsen.

Then on Sunday, the Aggies got a commitment from a significant junior college transfer in defensive lineman Marlin Dean.

A one-time Georgia — yes that Georgia — commit, the 6-foot-6, 245 pound Dean is considered the No. 7 overall JUCO recruit in country, per 247 Sports’ composite rating, and the No. 2 defensive lineman.

Marlin is a dynamic pass rusher, and racked up 10 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks this season for Butler Community College.

But there is more.

Also on the Sunday, the Aggies secured a commitment from former Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras.

A veteran of five college football seasons, three of which saw him throw for over 1,500 yards, Petras transfer to Utah State for his final season of eligibility.

Petras posted on X to announce his decision, stating only, “committed,” followed by Utah State’s logo.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 231 pounds, the California native played in 35 games for Iowa, from 2018 through 2022.

Petras has thrown 5,199 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and 19 interceptions during his collegiate career, with his best season statistical season coming in 2021, when he threw for 1,880 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 57.3% of his pass attempts.

Per 247 Sports, Petras spent the current season rehabbing a shoulder injury suffered last season and was brought onto the Iowa staff as a graduate assistant/student coach in the meantime, working primarily with the Hawkeyes’ offensive line and quarterbacks.

Petras entered the transfer portal on Nov. 13 and will, as of now, compete with incumbent USU quarterbacks Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead for the starting job at Utah State.

Legas and Hillstead both started multiple games this season, though Legas was awarded the starting job late in the season before he sustained a shoulder injury.

Levi Williams, who led the Aggies to a thrilling double-overtime win over New Mexico in Utah State’s regular-season finale, won’t being utilizing his final year of eligibility and will instead attempt to become a Navy SEAL.

