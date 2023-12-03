Puka Nacua goes over 1,000 receiving yards on 70-yard TD, his latest record-breaking day

Going into Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, rookie Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua needed 74 receiving yards to hit 1,000 yards on the season.

He hit that mark on his longest play of the year.

After catching a 12-yard pass earlier in the game, Nacua scored a 70-yard touchdown pass with 3:59 left in the first quarter, catching a pass from Matthew Stafford near midfield before racing the final 50 yards to the end zone.

That gave Nacua 1,008 receiving yards on the season — he became the first Rams rookie with 1,000 yards receiving in a single season in team history.

.@AsapPuka gave the touchdown ball to his girlfriend after he scored. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Rk5t7HGcX9 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 3, 2023

In the second quarter, Nacua headed to the locker room after getting injured following a 20-yard reception. The Rams designated Nacua as questionable to return with a ribs injury.

The former BYU and Orem High star returned to action in the second half, though, as Los Angeles beat the Browns 34-19.

Nacua ended up with four receptions for 105 yards and the long touchdown catch.

He also had two carries for 34 yards, but he had a 45-yard carry on a jet sweep wiped out by a holding penalty. His 31-yard run was the longest of his career.

Nacua now has 77 receptions for 1,029 yards and four touchdowns on the season.