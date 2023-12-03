BYU’s Tyler Batty announces where he’ll be playing in 2024

BYU will be getting one of its key defenders back next season.

Junior defensive end Tyler Batty announced Sunday on social media that he is returning to the Cougars program in 2024.

Batty was a second-team All-Big 12 honoree this season, when he had season highs in tackles (57), tackles for loss (9) and sacks (5.5). He also forced two fumbles.

The 6-foot-5, 273-pounder from Payson has 165 career tackles to go with 15 sacks in four seasons at BYU.

Batty’s best game of the season came during Week 3 in a 38-31 win over Arkansas. In that contest, he had a season-high tying nine tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a season-best 1.5 sacks.

His half-sack came one play before a BYU interception set up a short Cougars touchdown.

Batty also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter.

In the Cougars’ season finale against Oklahoma State, Batty also caught a 36-yard pass on a fake punt to help set up a field goal just before halftime.

Batty’s return is a much-needed boost for a Cougars defense that had just 11 team sacks on the season, tied for last nationally.

