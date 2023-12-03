Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints Faith

President Nelson shares his prayer for everyone at Christmas time

The church president made his first public appearance since falling and pulling the muscles in his lower back in September

By Mary Richards
merlin_3009305.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson hugs Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as they exit following the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

On that holy night more than 2,000 years ago near the little town of Bethlehem, heavenly hosts sang for joy at the birth of Jesus.

An angel told the shepherds, “Behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:10-11).

Speaking of the joy it is to commemorate this birth, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson, issued this invitation to all: “Come, let us adore Him.”

President Nelson attended the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center on Sunday, Dec. 3, in his first public appearance since falling and pulling the muscles in his lower back in September.

In his pre-recorded remarks, President Nelson shared his testimony of the magnitude of all Jesus Christ accomplished and he shared the wish of his heart — his prayer — for everyone at Christmas time.

2023 First Presidency Christmas Devotional talk summaries

merlin_3009253.jpg

Crowd members hurry toward the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 16
merlin_3009255.jpg

Christmas lights shine around the Conference Center prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 16
merlin_3009257.jpg

Crowd members hurry toward the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 16
merlin_3009259.jpg

Crowd members hurry toward the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 16
merlin_3009261.jpg

Crowd members hurry toward the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 16
merlin_3009263.jpg

Christmas lights shine around the Conference Center prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 16
merlin_3009265.jpg

Crowd members hurry toward the Conference Center in the rain prior to the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 16
merlin_3009267.jpg

Crowd members hurry to take their seats for the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 16
merlin_3009269.jpg

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, President Russell M. Nelson, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, take their seats prior to the beginning of the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 16
merlin_3009275.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 16
merlin_3009277.jpg

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 16
merlin_3009281.jpg

Sister Tracy Y. Browning, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 16
merlin_3009285.jpg

Elder Paul V. Johnson of the Presidency of the Seventy speaks during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 16
merlin_3009291.jpg

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles uses a top hat and scarf during his message as he spoke during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 16
merlin_3009297.jpg

President Russell M. Nelson, who was present in the Conference Center, gave his message on video during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 16
merlin_3009303.jpg

The crowd stands during the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 16
