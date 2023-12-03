President Nelson shares his prayer for everyone at Christmas time

On that holy night more than 2,000 years ago near the little town of Bethlehem, heavenly hosts sang for joy at the birth of Jesus.

An angel told the shepherds, “Behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord” (Luke 2:10-11).

Speaking of the joy it is to commemorate this birth, the President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson, issued this invitation to all: “Come, let us adore Him.”

President Nelson attended the First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional at the Conference Center on Sunday, Dec. 3, in his first public appearance since falling and pulling the muscles in his lower back in September.

In his pre-recorded remarks, President Nelson shared his testimony of the magnitude of all Jesus Christ accomplished and he shared the wish of his heart — his prayer — for everyone at Christmas time.

