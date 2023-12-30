Jazz 117, Heat 109: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz returned home after a five-game road trip and beat the Miami Heat 117-109 on Saturday to improve to 14-19 on the season.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Best performance: The Jazz needed every bit of Kelly Olynyk’s 19 points to be able to stay in the game while the rest of the team was struggling to score. Olynyk kept them in the game by getting points on the board but he also dished out 10 assists, grabbed six rebounds and recoded a block and a steal.

Worst performance: Haywood Highsmith managed a whole four points for the Heat in his 26 minutes, and considering that Jimmy Butler had to leave the game early because of a foot injury, Miami needed a lot more than that from its supporting cast.

5: Rookie Keyonte George tied his career-high for 3-pointers made in a single game, hitting 5 of 8 from deep and finishing with 21 points.

16.1%: The Jazz were shooting just 16.1% from deep heading into the fourth quarter, but their defense and scoring by committee helped keep them close before they opened things up late.

10: The Jazz committed just 10 turnovers which turned into 10 Heat points. On the other side, Miami committed 16 turnover which the Jazz turned into 27 points.

Best of the best: Olynyk continued to feed his teammates even though the shots weren’t falling through the first three quarters, but his efforts paid off as the Jazz shot 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter.

Worst of the worst: Highsmith eventually had to leave the game late in the fourth quarter due to a concussion protocol, leaving the Heat even more shorthanded.